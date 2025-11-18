Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alex Scott has candidly revealed she "never knew happiness" before her relationship with pop star Jess Glynne, a heartfelt admission made during her appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The former footballer and Glynne have been together for over two years, a romance they initially chose to keep private from the public eye.

Speaking openly to fellow campmates Ruby Wax and Shona McGarty, Scott shared the profound impact Glynne has had on her life, stating, "I think before her, I never knew happiness." She then detailed the serendipitous beginning of their connection.

"She approached me in Chiltern Firehouse… I was in there with my friends and she just walked up to me… (it was) really ballsy and I was like, I like your ballsiness, and then the spark was just instant and then yeah… we fell madly in love," Scott recounted.

The conversation took a light-hearted turn when Wax enquired about the possibility of marriage, to which Scott playfully responded, "I will get married to her, just waiting for her to ask, Rubes!"

Scott’s affection for Glynne was further highlighted later in the episode during a poignant dark room challenge. The campmates were tasked with a collective effort to win a cherished photo from home for each of the ten contestants.

Scott and Glynne have been in a relationship since 2003 ( Jess Glynne )

They completed the demanding challenge, securing all possible photographs, and Scott’s particularly touching picture featured Glynne alongside her mother.

Meanwhile, rapper Aitch faced a different, equally memorable trial, tasked with handling snakes while simultaneously singing Ant & Dec’s biggest musical hit to win vital meals for the camp.

During the aptly named “Jungle Doomsday” trial, Aitch was required to place his hands into jars containing various creatures, including lizards, mud crabs, and yabbies.

It was amidst these unsettling conditions that the musician spontaneously belted out "Let’s Get Ready to Rhumble," the iconic 1994 single recorded by the presenting duo in the guise of their Byker Grove characters, PJ & Duncan.

His ordeal continued as he was locked in a bunker, diligently searching for stars hidden amongst offal, slime, and fish guts, before being subjected to a deluge of cockroaches, crickets, and mealworms.

A chilling voice then echoed overhead, announcing: "Warning. Cryo chamber malfunction, awakening snake unit." Addressing the newly introduced reptiles, Aitch quipped, "Oh my days, why are they just hiding in there?"

He then added, with a touch of bravado, "Hello boys, how are we? We alright, yeah? You alright, chuck?"

Despite the struggle to untie a star nestled among the snakes, his impromptu musical performance provided a moment of levity and amusement for the hosting duo. Ultimately, Aitch managed to secure seven out of ten possible stars for the camp.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs every night at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX, and STV Player.