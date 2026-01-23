Alex Honnold live updates: Free solo climber attempting to scale Taipei skyscraper without ropes
‘Skyscraper Live’ will stream tonight on Netflix, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
Alex Honnold is no stranger to heart-stopping free solo climbs — but his latest challenge may be his most unusual yet.
Tonight, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix, viewers around the world can watch the professional rock climber attempt to scale one of the tallest skyscrapers on Earth, entirely without ropes or safety gear.
In Skyscraper Live, Honnold, 40, will take on Taipei 101, the 1,667-foot, 101-story tower that dominates the skyline of Taiwan’s capital.
Built in 2004, the tower features mostly glass curtain walls, with balconies near the top that taper to a pointed peak. It was once the world’s tallest building until the construction of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa in 2010.
Honnold is known for his record-breaking ascent of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park in 2017, which was captured in the Oscar-winning documentary, Free Solo.
He has noted that Taipei 101 was previously climbed by French urban climber Alain Robert — but with ropes. Honnold believes that reaching the top unaided would make it “the biggest urban free solo ever.”
Honnold explains what would happen if he falls
Speaking to CNN ahead of his daring climb, Honnold confirmed that were he to fall, it would likely be fatal - but qualified this fear due to the shape of the building.
“If something happens, I would die, though actually, on this particular building, that’s not even totally true because there are balconies every few floors,” he said of the 101-storied building. “The geometry of the building, the shape of the building is such that you actually could fall in tons of places and not actually die, which makes it in some ways safer than a lot of rock-climbing objectives.”
Alex Honnold will attempt to free solo climb Taipai 101 live tonight on Netflix
You may know Alex Honnold from the sensational Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo, where the climber completes a lifelong dream to scale the famous El Capitan in Yosemite, California.
But tonight, he is returning to screens with one of his most dangerous and daring climbs ever: Taipei 101.
