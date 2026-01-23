Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Alex Honnold live updates: Free solo climber attempting to scale Taipei skyscraper without ropes

‘Skyscraper Live’ will stream tonight on Netflix, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Skyscraper Live trailer on Netflix

Alex Honnold is no stranger to heart-stopping free solo climbs — but his latest challenge may be his most unusual yet.

Tonight, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix, viewers around the world can watch the professional rock climber attempt to scale one of the tallest skyscrapers on Earth, entirely without ropes or safety gear.

In Skyscraper Live, Honnold, 40, will take on Taipei 101, the 1,667-foot, 101-story tower that dominates the skyline of Taiwan’s capital.

Built in 2004, the tower features mostly glass curtain walls, with balconies near the top that taper to a pointed peak. It was once the world’s tallest building until the construction of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa in 2010.

Honnold is known for his record-breaking ascent of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park in 2017, which was captured in the Oscar-winning documentary, Free Solo.

He has noted that Taipei 101 was previously climbed by French urban climber Alain Robert — but with ropes. Honnold believes that reaching the top unaided would make it “the biggest urban free solo ever.”

Follow along below for live updates on the climb

Honnold explains what would happen if he falls

Speaking to CNN ahead of his daring climb, Honnold confirmed that were he to fall, it would likely be fatal - but qualified this fear due to the shape of the building.

“If something happens, I would die, though actually, on this particular building, that’s not even totally true because there are balconies every few floors,” he said of the 101-storied building. “The geometry of the building, the shape of the building is such that you actually could fall in tons of places and not actually die, which makes it in some ways safer than a lot of rock-climbing objectives.”

Read more here:

What would happen if Alex Honnold fell duringl live free solo of skyscraper

Professional rock climber will scale one of the world’s tallest skyscrapers live on Netflix
Kevin Perry23 January 2026 18:54

Alex Honnold will attempt to free solo climb Taipai 101 live tonight on Netflix

You may know Alex Honnold from the sensational Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo, where the climber completes a lifelong dream to scale the famous El Capitan in Yosemite, California.

But tonight, he is returning to screens with one of his most dangerous and daring climbs ever: Taipei 101.

Follow along with our coverage.

Inga Parkel23 January 2026 18:29

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in