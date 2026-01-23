Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alex Honnold is preparing to put his life on the line as he attempts his most perilous free solo ascents yet — this time on one of the world’s tallest skyscrapers.

Without safety ropes or gear, the professional rock climber, 40, known for completing similarly dangerous stunts, will try his hand at scaling Taipei 101, a 1,667-foot-tall tower located in Taiwan’s capital.

Speaking to CNN ahead of his daring climb, which will be streamed live Friday on Netflix, Honnold confirmed that were he to fall, it would likely be fatal.

“If something happens, I would die, though actually, on this particular building, that’s not even totally true because there are balconies every few floors,” he said of the 101-storied building. “The geometry of the building, the shape of the building is such that you actually could fall in tons of places and not actually die, which makes it in some ways safer than a lot of rock-climbing objectives.”

Built in 2004, the skyscraper features mostly glass curtain walls, with balconies near the top that taper to a pointed peak. It was once the world’s tallest building until the construction of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa in 2010, which stands at a staggering 2,717 feet.

open image in gallery Alex Honnold is preparing to climb one of the world's tallest skyscrapers, Taipei 101 (pictured in the background) ( Netflix )

open image in gallery Honnold is considered to be one of the world's greatest climbers ( COREY RICH/NETFLIX Â© 2025 )

“I think the hardest part of the climb will be what we’re calling the bamboo boxes, which are eight segments in the middle of the building that are overhanging,” Honnold previously explained to Netflix’s Tudum.

“Each one is eight floors, so it represents 64 floors in the middle of the building, and they’re all the same. They overhang, I don’t know, 10 or 15 degrees — it’s kind of steep — and then there’s a balcony every eight floors... The boxes are definitely the most physically demanding part.”

In a recent trailer for Skyscraper Live, Honnold’s wife, Sanni McCandless, acknowledged people’s concerns about her husband free-soloing now that he’s a father to two young children. “This is who Alex is,” McCandless said.

Honnold rose to global fame in 2017 when he became the first person to free solo a full route on El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. His accomplishment was the subject of the 2018 Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo.

Despite being considered one of the world’s greatest climbers, Honnold still has some apprehension toward his next feat.

open image in gallery Alex Honnold will climb Taipei 101 in a live-streamed Netflix special this Friday ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“I’m sure I’ll feel a little nervous at the bottom, just because it’s something totally new and I don’t know how it’s going to feel,” he added to Tudum. “I’ve spent 30 years climbing rock faces; this is going to be my first big handmade structure, so I’m sure it’ll feel a little different.”

As to whether he is nervous about performing the death-defying stunt with millions watching, Honnold admitted that aspect was not at all concerning.

“Just because the feeling of being witnessed is nothing compared to the feeling of trying to do something challenging and do it well,” he said. “My life is on the line — I don’t really care who’s watching. I care about doing what I’m doing and doing it well.”

Skyscraper Live will stream Friday at 8pm E.T./ 5pm P.T. on Netflix.