Alan Carr makes new admission as he enters his ‘turret era’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian Alan Carr has said he is in his "turret era" as he searches for a castle to call home.

The Celebrity Traitors winner, speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, revealed he envisions grounds with animals and guests enjoying "a cream tea", admitting he feels lonely in his current residence.

He told the ITV show: “I’m buying a castle. I’m having a midlife crisis. I want a turret to call my own. I’m in my turret era.

“I fancy a move and I loved being in The Traitors castle, so I thought, ‘I’m going to get myself one.’

“You know when people have a midlife crisis that they get a ponytail or a Lamboughini… I want a castle. You know when you fancy something? I just want one.

“I’m 50 this year – I know I don’t look it – and I just want one.”

open image in gallery Alan Carr was crowned the winner of Celebrity Traitors ( Ian West/PA )

Carr, who said he loves Scotland, is starring in a new Disney+ series named Castle Man, which follows his quest to find, buy and run a historic castle.

He told Ross on Saturday night’s show: “I know it sounds very grand. I’m moving from where I am at the minute, I want animals there, I want a community thing.

“I’m lonely where I am. It’ll be nice, having people come there and have a cream tea. I want people to come in and have donkeys and stuff everywhere.

“I want to reintroduce wolves. I want it to be like a big old zoo.”

Discussing The Celebrity Traitors, he said he is not usually recognised in the US, but on a recent holiday there he was spotted.

open image in gallery Alan Carr in a trailer for The Celebrity Traitors ( BBC )

He told the programme: “This woman went, ‘I see you Traitor! Who’ve you murdered today?’ People think I’m a murderer walking around looking for my next victim.”

Also on the show was Scream actress Neve Campbell, comedian Rob Beckett and his author wife Lou, and actor Archie Madekwe, with music from Mumford & Sons.

Madekwe was asked about playing the lead role in the 2023 car racing film Gran Turismo.

He said: “I couldn’t drive. I passed my test a week before I got there. Got there and I was driving 180 miles an hour.

“I was taught by the secret Top Gear Stig, he taught me how to drive properly.”

The Jonathan Ross Show airs at 9.35pm on Saturday on ITV1 and ITVX.