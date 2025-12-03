Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star Lisa Riley has revealed her partner did not know who she was before they began dating.

The 49-year-old was speaking to her campmate, rapper Aitch, on Wednesday’s episode about “kiss and tells”, revealing she had three.

Asked whether her partner, Al, was a fan of Emmerdale, Riley – who is known for playing Mandy Dingle in the ITV soap – added: “No, (he) didn’t know who I was, that was one of the appeals.”

It came after Aitch had said “some girl filmed me when I was in bed and posted it everywhere”, adding, “it happens, doesn’t it”.

Riley also asked if his fans threw themselves at him, to which he smiled and refused to answer, prompting the actress to add: “The smile says it all.”

Aitch added: “My time in the game is done, man. I’m excited to have kids.”

open image in gallery Lisa Riley spoke to rapper Aitch about “kiss and tells” on Wednesday’s episode ( ITV )

TV personality Jack Osbourne, son of late Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, took on the Dangerous Discoveries bushtucker trial, positioned in the centre of an archaeological site where he had to unearth ancient stars.

For the first part of the trial he was strapped on his back in the middle of a pit, where he had to search four holes for stars, and in the second part he was able to unstrap himself to look for the remaining four stars hidden on the rest of the site.

Osbourne was given 10 minutes to find the eight stars. In the first hole he found yabby fish, and hesitated to put his hand in thinking they were crabs, before being encouraged by presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

As Osbourne struggled to find the first ancient coin star and with time ticking, McPartlin joked: “He may have found his nemesis – sand.”

With two minutes gone, he eventually found the coin and progressed to the next hole, which had scorpions in it. He grabbed the coin almost immediately, then in the third hole he found toads, and struggled to find the star, deciding to move on.

In the fourth hole were frilled lizards, and he retrieved the coin before going back to the toads, where he still struggled to find the star, and moved on to the next layer.

open image in gallery Jack Osbourne took on the Dangerous Discoveries bushtucker trial ( ITV )

In the next four holes he came face-to-face with small crocodiles, spiders, snakes and a ridge tail lizard, which McPartlin revealed had never been on the show before, prompting Donnelly to joke: “He’s difficult to book.”

Osbourne collected all four stars, then had a minute left to go back and search the toad hole, but was still unable to find the star.

After collecting seven out of eight stars he told his fellow celebrities: “The toads are what got me. I couldn’t find the coin where the toads were and it turned out that a toad was just sat on top of it.”

With the I’m A Celebrity camp reduced to eight, Riley and comedian Ruby Wax reviewed the chores board, with declining numbers meaning some celebrities would have to do more than one.

Speaking about her decision to put social media star Angryginge on two chores, Wax said: “So we have Ginge doing two and Aitch doing only one as we knew that would aggravate the situation and we like to see a little conflict between the two of them.”

At the end of the Wednesday’s show, the fifth celebrity was booted out after the results of the public vote were revealed live on air.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player, followed by I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked which airs nightly after the main show on ITV2, STV, ITVX and STV Player.