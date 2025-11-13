Brave Emmerdale actor in tears as she opens up suffering domestic abuse
- Emmerdale actor Jaye Griffiths tearfully discussed the horrific abuse she suffered from an ex-partner during an appearance on Loose Women.
- Griffiths, who portrays Celia Daniels in the Yorkshire-based soap, revealed that minor issues, such as making tea incorrectly, could provoke her abuser.
- She recounted being told she was 'useless' during the abusive relationship, which led to her breaking down in tears on the show.
- Now aged 62 and in a happy relationship, Griffiths described her current life as 'beautiful'.
- She urged anyone experiencing abuse to seek help and support, providing details for national domestic abuse helplines.