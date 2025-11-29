I’m A Celeb’s Aitch opens up on his sister’s Down’s syndrome

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

I’m A Celebrity contestant Aitch has shared a touching insight into his sister Gracie, who has Down’s syndrome, revealing her joy at seeing model Ellie Goldstein perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

The rapper, a vocal advocate for Down’s syndrome awareness, recounted how Gracie identified with Goldstein, who made history as the first contestant with Down’s syndrome on the BBC dancing competition.

During Thursday’s episode, Aitch told his fellow campmates that Gracie would watch Goldstein and remark that she was "like one of God’s special children like me".

Offering advice on how to approach the condition, Aitch stated: "It’s not even about how to handle it, it’s about how you view it. They’re the best people in the world."

He continued, expressing profound affection for his sister: "Obviously everyone would say this about their siblings – but forget that she’s my sister, she is the sickest person I’ve ever met."

The rapper also voiced his disgust at stories of mistreatment, adding: "I’ve heard different stories over the years of how kids with Down’s syndrome get treated and that and it just makes me feel sick."

open image in gallery Ellie Goldstein appeared on Strictly Come Dancing ( BBC )

When questioned about a potential documentary on the subject, Aitch disclosed he had already filmed one while scaling Mount Kilimanjaro in seven days, a feat he described as "absolutely freezing."

Meanwhile, Saturday night’s instalment saw a shift in camp leadership as EastEnders star Shona McCarty was voted in by the public, selecting Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley as her deputy. The pair took over from Aitch and his deputy, social media personality Ginge (Morgan Burtwistle).

With uneven numbers following sports broadcaster Alex Scott’s departure, Ginge was assigned two chores as the new leaders delegated tasks.

Reality TV star Jack Osbourne and model Kelly Brook were put on wood duty, while Martin Kemp and Ginge handled dunny duty.

Comedians Ruby Wax and Eddie Kadi became the new camp chefs, with Ginge and Aitch on washing up. Celebs Go Dating receptionist Tom Read Wilson and Irish presenter Vogue Williams were tasked with water duty.

Vogue Williams volunteered for the day’s Bushtucker trial, ‘Wrecking Balls of Rage’, which required her to navigate an obstacle course, collect stars from slime buckets, and deposit them without falling into the water.

Despite being knocked off by a blow-up ball on her first attempt after being spun, Williams’ spirits remained high. "I’m having a great time," she declared, even as the spinner intensified and she became coated in slime.

open image in gallery Vogue Williams was branded ‘superwoman’ by Kelly Brook ( I'm A Celebrity/ITV )

Ultimately, Williams triumphed, securing all 11 stars. Reflecting on the challenge, she exclaimed: "I loved that. That was the most amount of fun I’ve ever had in my adult life, it was so much crack."

Her successful return to camp prompted praise from her fellow celebrities, with Kelly Brook hailing her as "superwoman" and Ruby Wax quipping: "She’s just a muscle with a couple of nostrils."

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues nightly at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX & STV Player, followed by I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked.