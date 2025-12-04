First look at Joseph Fiennes as Gareth Southgate in new Dear England series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New pictures have been released of actor Joseph Fiennes starring as Gareth Southgate in the new BBC adaption of Dear England for the first time.

The 55-year-old, an Olivier Award nominee for his West End portrayal of the former England manager, reprises the role for the four-part BBC One and iPlayer series, airing 2026. Filming is underway.

In the pictures, Fiennes can be seen wearing a suit and attending a press conference, and celebrating with his players after England reached the 2024 European Championships final, wearing a white polo shirt and black trousers.

open image in gallery The series will chronicle Southgate’s England manager tenure ( Dan Fearnan/LeftBank Pictures/BBC/PA Wire )

The series will chronicle Southgate’s England manager tenure: reaching two European Championship finals and a World Cup semi-final, but ultimately failing to win a major trophy.

Appearing with Fiennes will be former Doctor Who actress Jodie Whittaker as Pippa Grange, the England men’s team psychologist, Will Antenbring as Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, The Crown’s Jason Watkins as former FA chairman Greg Dyke, and John Hodgkinson as former FA chairman Greg Clarke.

open image in gallery Doctor Who actress Jodie Whittaker will play Pippa Grange, the England men’s team psychologist ( Justin Downing/LeftBank Pictures/BBC/PA Wire )

The Bay star Daniel Ryan is set to play Steve Holland, the former assistant manager for the England men’s team, and Fargo actor Sam Spruell will play fictional coach, Mike Webster.

James Graham, who created the stage production, has also written the series, which is also directed by the play’s director Rupert Goold and produced by Left Bank Pictures.

open image in gallery Will Antenbring plays England captain Harry Kane ( Olly Courtney/LeftBank Pictures/BBC/PA Wire )

Dear England had a sell-out run at the National Theatre before it transferred to the West End in 2023, securing best new play at the Olivier Awards last year.

The play is currently on a 16-venue tour across England.

Dear England will air on BBC One and iPlayer next year, with an exact release date yet to be announced.