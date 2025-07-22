Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joseph Fiennes has shared that he once held a woman as she died in his arms after a “horrific accident” while horse riding.

The Handmaid’s Tale star, 55, is an avid horse rider and witnessed the tragic moment while on holiday in Costa Rica.

Fiennes explained that the woman, who was riding with her husband, had badly hurt her head after her steed had fallen on top of her.

Talking to the Travel Secrets podcast, the Shakespeare in Love actor said that he was preparing to go for an early morning horse ride with the woman, who was staying in the same hotel as him.

Recounting the incident, he said: “I remember getting on the horse, seeing this lovely woman kiss her husband goodbye, and then the horse reared up, and she sadly pulled on the reins and the weight of the horse came over her.

“The whole horse landed on her and she fell back and really broke her head on the gravel and died.”

Fiennes called it “the most unexpected, horrific accident,” adding: “In an instant, you are reminded that anything can happen.”

Fiennes held the woman in the aftermath of the accident as “her poor husband was in such shock, he couldn’t comprehend or communicate”. It was in this moment that “she slipped away”.

Fiennes said he was left traumatised by the experience. “I couldn’t sleep for, God I think, a month, I remember going back into the jungle at the foot of this volcano, and I was really shaken.”

Elsewhere on the podcast, Fiennes shared his love for travelling around the globe with some of his favourite locations, including Egypt, Spain, France, Canada and the Caribbean.

Fiennes told host Tanya Rose that his favourite location in the world is Bora Bora, French Polynesia, which he compared to “paradise” and a place he “feels very privileged” to have visited.

Meanwhile, Fiennes will appear in the forthcoming BBC adaptation of football drama Dear England. The series, based on James Graham’s hit play about Gareth Southgate and England’s journey from the 2018 World Cup in Russia to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, will see Fiennes reprise his role as the manager.

Meanwhile, Doctor Who star Whittaker has joined the cast as Pippa Grange, the England men’s team psychologist, and Jason Watkins (The Game, The Crown) will play former FA chairman Greg Clarke.