Gareth Southgate: I had become divisive among England fanbase

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former England manager Sir Gareth Southgate felt he had become “divisive” among a polarised fanbase before deciding to stand down from the job following defeat in the Euro 2024 final.

Southgate spent eight years in charge of the men’s senior team and took his side to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup as well as successive European Championship finals.

Despite all of the highs of his tenure, the 55-year-old believes a change in perception from some of the England supporters had played its part – and also felt his heart just was not in the job any more.

Speaking on The Sports Agents podcast, Southgate said: “I felt my presence had become divisive. You couldn’t deny that I was polarising the fanbase.

“From a personal perspective, there was less joy in the wins, you know? And then you have got to think well, actually, ‘why am I doing this?'”

Southgate, though, would like nothing more than to see his successor Thomas Tuchel go on to guide the squad to World Cup glory next summer, having impressed in securing early qualification for the finals.

“I would take my hat off to him. It would be brilliant. He would have had to do an incredible amount of hard work to do that,” added Southgate, who again stressed he was not actively looking at a return to management, having been linked with both national team and club jobs.

“I am an England fan. I had more appearances for England than anybody else – I have been to eight senior tournaments as a player and a coach.

“Since I was this big, I had my England scarf on watching us play, so that is never going to change.”

:: The Sports Agents is available to watch/listen to now on Global Player, YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts.