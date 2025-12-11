Celebrity Race Across the World winners revealed after dramatic finale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV presenter Roman Kemp and his sister Harleymoon Kemp have won Celebrity Race Across The World.

The pair made it to the finish line just two minutes before TV presenter and DJ Tyler West and actor and singer Molly Rainford, who finished as runners-up.

Broadcaster Anita Rani and her dad Bal finished third six hours later.

Derry Girls actor Dylan Llewellyn and his mother Jackie decided to leave the race due to limited budget earlier in the episode.

As the winning pair crossed the finish line, Roman exclaimed “we did it”, before Harleymoon added: “I don’t understand that we’ve come first, let’s write our names before they get here to make sure it’s true.”

open image in gallery (Left to right) Tyler West, Molly Rainford, Harleymoon Kemp, Roman Kemp, Anita Rani, Balvinder Singh Nazran, Dylan Llewellyn and Jackie Llewellyn ( BBC/Studio Lambert )

Their win came after a 4×4 journey, a boat ride and a foot race up a cliffside, having raced 5,900km (3,666 miles) across the undiscovered Caribbean and Pacific coast of Central America.

Roman added that the journey was “the most adrenaline, most emotion that I’ve had ever”.

Harleymoon continued: “I could hear the rocks crumbling behind me where they were so close. I’ve never run like that in my whole life.”

As West and Rainford watched the winning pair write their names in the guestbook, West said he was “proud” despite not winning, and added: “The fact that we were here, 20m away and if it weren’t for a broken engine, we’d be first on that list, I’m not worried, that’s life isn’t it?”

Becoming emotional, Rainford added: “I think they’re a mixture of happy tears, just absolute shock and pride.”

As she and her dad finished hours later, Rani remarked: “Ah third, but still amazing dad, same day…

“We are very, very proud of ourselves, well done you dad, you are amazing dad, do you know that?”

This year’s Celebrity Race Across The World saw the teams begin on the Caribbean island of Isla Mujeres, just off the eastern-most point of Mexico before travelling to Peninsula De La Guajira, which is seen as the gateway to South America.

They had to get to the finish line without access to lavish transport, smartphones or bank cards, instead relying on limited budgets, local transport and their own resourcefulness, as well as the kindness of strangers.

All episodes of Celebrity Race Across the World are available to catch up on, on BBC iPlayer.