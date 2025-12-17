Strictly star says love outshines the hate amid online backlash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Amber Davies has addressed the online backlash she has faced, stating that the "love" she has received during her time on the show ultimately "overshines the hate."

The musical theatre performer, who first gained prominence as the winner of Love Island in 2017, has been competing alongside professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin on the popular BBC One series.

Davies has drawn criticism from online commentators, who have highlighted her previous dance experience. Despite securing second place on the judges’ leaderboard last weekend, she found herself in the bottom two following the public vote.

Speaking ahead of the show's final, Davies acknowledged the familiar nature of the situation.

"I feel like this isn’t a new story. We’ve seen it every single season," she remarked.

On Saturday, Davies will face off against internet star George Clarke and former Lioness Karen Carney in the 2025 grand final. ( BBC )

“Layton (Williams) had it, Ashley (Roberts) had it, Danny Mac had it.

“So it didn’t come as a surprise, and I’ve got to say, actually, it’s only kind of amped up the last couple of weeks.

“From day one, all I’ve ever felt is support and love, because at the end of the day, it’s just an entertainment show.

“Yes, there’s opinions online … I can appreciate where they come from. I have experience compared to these two and I’m not shying away from that.”

Davies added: “However, I would say that the love actually does overshine the hate…

“It’s not life or death. I would like to say musical theatre is polar opposite to ballroom and Latin, but people don’t want to listen to that.

“It hasn’t affected my journey in any way.

“I’ve felt so supported within the Strictly building.

“At the end of the day we’re in 2025, social media is massive, and opinions are everywhere.

“But I know that I’ve stayed true to myself. I’ve worked hard.

“I’m supported by everyone, but at the same time, I appreciate where they’re coming from, I’m not naive to that.”

The Strictly final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 7pm on Saturday.