Strictly star says love outshines the hate amid online backlash
Strictly Come Dancing contestant Amber Davies has addressed the online backlash she has faced, stating that the "love" she has received during her time on the show ultimately "overshines the hate."
The musical theatre performer, who first gained prominence as the winner of Love Island in 2017, has been competing alongside professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin on the popular BBC One series.
Davies has drawn criticism from online commentators, who have highlighted her previous dance experience. Despite securing second place on the judges’ leaderboard last weekend, she found herself in the bottom two following the public vote.
Speaking ahead of the show's final, Davies acknowledged the familiar nature of the situation.
"I feel like this isn’t a new story. We’ve seen it every single season," she remarked.
“Layton (Williams) had it, Ashley (Roberts) had it, Danny Mac had it.
“So it didn’t come as a surprise, and I’ve got to say, actually, it’s only kind of amped up the last couple of weeks.
“From day one, all I’ve ever felt is support and love, because at the end of the day, it’s just an entertainment show.
“Yes, there’s opinions online … I can appreciate where they come from. I have experience compared to these two and I’m not shying away from that.”
On Saturday, the 29-year-old will face off against internet star George Clarke and former Lioness Karen Carney in the 2025 grand final.
Davies added: “However, I would say that the love actually does overshine the hate…
“It’s not life or death. I would like to say musical theatre is polar opposite to ballroom and Latin, but people don’t want to listen to that.
“It hasn’t affected my journey in any way.
“I’ve felt so supported within the Strictly building.
“At the end of the day we’re in 2025, social media is massive, and opinions are everywhere.
“But I know that I’ve stayed true to myself. I’ve worked hard.
“I’m supported by everyone, but at the same time, I appreciate where they’re coming from, I’m not naive to that.”
The Strictly final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 7pm on Saturday.
