Veteran LBC broadcaster, 65, announces engagement after 10 years with partner

LBC presenter Nick Ferrari has announced his engagement to long-term partner Clare Goodwin after 10 years together.

The radio host, 65, shared the happy news on ITV’s This Morning to hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on Monday.

Ferrari told the show: “I am engaged to be wed to Clare. We had the most idyllic Christmas.

“We’d already been to Lapland. I took my family, my grandchildren, Clare and her children. So, we had a brilliant time in Lapland.

“Then we were down in the south of France. And after 10 years together, I’m adventurous, if nothing else, I finally decided she can make an honest man of me.”

He revealed he proposed in their favourite restaurant in the south of France, but he had kept her on her toes about when he would pop the question.

Ferrari said he jokingly got down on one knee while they were in a home improvement store but then asked her to pass him a screwdriver instead.

open image in gallery Nick Ferrari celebrates his twentieth anniversary as the host of LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show ( PA )

The radio host added that he picked up a jubilee clip, a type of band clamp for hoses, at the store which is what he initially proposed with, but that they bought a “decent ring” the next morning in the local village.

Shephard said he was “really thrilled” for the couple and hailed it as a “wonderful way to start the year”.

Ferrari celebrated his 20th anniversary as the host of LBC’s Nick Ferrari at breakfast show last January.

Ferrari previously worked as a journalist at tabloid newspapers The Sun and Sunday Mirror.

He began on LBC in 2001, before launching his show as a mix of call-ins from the public and interviews with public figures in 2004.