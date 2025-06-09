Tonys broadcast hit with sound complaints as viewers beg CBS to ‘turn on the mics’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Viewers tuning into the 78th annual Tony Awards have complained about sound issues affecting the broadcast.

Live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the awards ceremony is being shown on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

While fans were impressed with the performances, they were disappointed by the sound while presenters, winners, and performers — like Sarah Snook and Jonathan Groff — were at the mic.

“Who’s on the sound at the tonys right now TURN ON THE DAMN MICS,” one frustrated fan wrote on X.

“They need to fix these sound issues while it's still early,” someone else said, while another agreed: “Terrible sound.”

Sarah Snook won the Tony for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play award for ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’ ( Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions )

“The sound problems are really putting a hamper on the show performances. I could barely hear what Jonathan Groff was singing sometimes,” another shared.

“Why cant the #Tonys ever get the sound mix right on the Broadcast? The shows on Broadway do this 8 shows a week, its insane that @CBS can't ever get this right for one night a year,” someone else said.

“The sound mixing on the Tonys is horrendous,” another complained.

Other fans begged for a fix before the highly anticipated Hamilton reunion performance.

“The sound issues are crazy to me. Really messing up Nicole’s big moment and everyone’s big moment. Get it together before Hamilton,” one viewer wrote.

The original cast is reuniting to celebrate the hit musical’s tenth anniversary on Broadway. Hamilton received a record-breaking 16 Tony nominations in 2016 and ultimately won 11 awards, including Best Musical.

Also performing during the main broadcast were the companies of nominated musicals Death Becomes Her, Maybe Happy Ending, Buena Vista Social Club, Floyd Collins, Gypsy, Maybe Happy Ending, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Sunset Blvd., Just In Time, and Real Women Have Curves.

The first part of this year’s ceremony, The Tony Awards: Act One, began streaming promptly at 6:40 p.m. ET on Pluto TV. The national broadcast, hosted by Cynthia Erivo live from Radio City Music Hall, began at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Succession star Snook took home the evening’s first acting award for her expansive, one-woman take on The Picture of Dorian Gray.

Paul Tazewell won for Death Becomes Her, marking the first time in 73 years that a costume designer has won an Oscar and a Tony in the same year. He won an Oscar earlier this year for Wicked: Part I.

Kara Young also made history later in the evening when she became the second person to win back-to-back Tonys in the featured actress in a play category. She's already made history this year by earning her fourth consecutive acting nomination.