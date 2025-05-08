Broadway playwright reveals Sadie Sink’s criteria for first project after Stranger Things
Sink received a Tony Award nomination for her role as Shelby Holcomb in ‘John Proctor is the Villain’
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink had a specific vision for her next project.
Fresh on the heels of finishing filming the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix show, Sink, 23, is back on Broadway.
She’s currently starring in playwright Kimberly Belflower’s Tony-nominated Broadway play John Proctor is the Villain. The play reinterprets Arthur Miller's The Crucible through the lens of modern-day high school students and challenges the traditional view of Proctor as a hero.
Both Sink and Belflower — in her Broadway playwriting debut — received Tony nominations for their work on the production, which received seven total nods — the most of any play from the 2024-2025 Broadway season.
Speaking to The Independent at the Tony Awards Meet the Nominees event Thursday in New York City, Belflower gushed about working with Sink, who plays the central role of Shelby Holcomb, and also revealed what the young star was looking for in her first big post-Stranger Things project.
"Sadie’s incredible. Like I'm her biggest fan," Belflower said of Sink.
"I know a lot of people will like me on that, but she's just extraordinary and she's an extraordinary artist and actor,” Belflower continued.
“She specifically wanted to work on a new play, and specifically wanted to be in an ensemble instead of have something where she was the sole lead. And I just think that speaks volumes to who she is, and how committed to her art she is, and how humble she is."
Belflower commended Sink’s use of facial expressions that simultaneously convey “everything she’s feeling while also feeling like she has this armor,” which certainly comes in handy in John Proctor is the Villain as her character grapples with feminist issues while studying The Crucible.
“I think that what is so effective about her performance is when the cracks in that armor show,” Belflower said.
Once John Proctor is the Villain wraps its limited Broadway run July 6, Sink is rumored to be joining the ongoing Spider-Man series.
According to Deadline, Sink will debut in the forthcoming fourth film, in which Tom Holland will return as Peter Parker.
Fans have theorized that Sink could be playing X-Men character Jean Grey in the film.
In comic-book lore, Grey is one of the most powerful mutants in the world, possessing telekinetic and telepathic powers. If Sink is playing Grey, she’ll be joining Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner as actors who have played the role on the big screen.
