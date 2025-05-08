Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink had a specific vision for her next project.

Fresh on the heels of finishing filming the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix show, Sink, 23, is back on Broadway.

She’s currently starring in playwright Kimberly Belflower’s Tony-nominated Broadway play John Proctor is the Villain. The play reinterprets Arthur Miller's The Crucible through the lens of modern-day high school students and challenges the traditional view of Proctor as a hero.

Both Sink and Belflower — in her Broadway playwriting debut — received Tony nominations for their work on the production, which received seven total nods — the most of any play from the 2024-2025 Broadway season.

Speaking to The Independent at the Tony Awards Meet the Nominees event Thursday in New York City, Belflower gushed about working with Sink, who plays the central role of Shelby Holcomb, and also revealed what the young star was looking for in her first big post-Stranger Things project.

"Sadie’s incredible. Like I'm her biggest fan," Belflower said of Sink.

"I know a lot of people will like me on that, but she's just extraordinary and she's an extraordinary artist and actor,” Belflower continued.

open image in gallery Kimberly Belflower and Sadie Sink pose at the Tony Awards Meet the Nominees event in New York City ( Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro )

“She specifically wanted to work on a new play, and specifically wanted to be in an ensemble instead of have something where she was the sole lead. And I just think that speaks volumes to who she is, and how committed to her art she is, and how humble she is."

Belflower commended Sink’s use of facial expressions that simultaneously convey “everything she’s feeling while also feeling like she has this armor,” which certainly comes in handy in John Proctor is the Villain as her character grapples with feminist issues while studying The Crucible.

“I think that what is so effective about her performance is when the cracks in that armor show,” Belflower said.

Once John Proctor is the Villain wraps its limited Broadway run July 6, Sink is rumored to be joining the ongoing Spider-Man series.

According to Deadline, Sink will debut in the forthcoming fourth film, in which Tom Holland will return as Peter Parker.

Fans have theorized that Sink could be playing X-Men character Jean Grey in the film.

In comic-book lore, Grey is one of the most powerful mutants in the world, possessing telekinetic and telepathic powers. If Sink is playing Grey, she’ll be joining Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner as actors who have played the role on the big screen.