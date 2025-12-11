Real Housewives star Kandi Burruss reveals biggest challenge of returning to Broadway

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kandi Burruss is no stranger to Broadway, but she’s still feeling the pre-show jitters.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is returning to theater as Angelique in the hit musical & Juliet, a jukebox musical that flips the script on the story of Romeo and Juliet.

In the years since her 2018 Broadway debut as Matron “Mama” Morton in Chicago, Burruss has transitioned to a behind-the-scenes role as a producer on productions including the 2023 revival of The Piano Lesson and the Denzel Washington-led mounting of Othello earlier this year. Now — despite being in the midst of divorcing her husband, Todd Tucker, after 11 years of marriage — Burruss is ready to tread the boards again.

Speaking to The Independent just days ahead of her first performance, Burruss, 49, said: “There’s a lot going on right now.”

“Obviously, I’m going through a divorce, so that would be a challenge,” she said, laughing.

open image in gallery Kandi Burruss is returning to Broadway in '& Juliet' ( Mark Seliger )

open image in gallery Kandi Burruss first gained notoriety during her time with the R&B female vocal group Xscape in 1992 ( Getty Images for ESSENCE )

Burruss filed for divorce in November, citing “irreconcilable differences,” but pledged to co-parent kids Ace, 9, and Blaze, 6, with Tucker.

“I feel like that’s why this is the perfect time for me to be a part of this show because it’s really helping me to stay focused and drown out the noise,” she explained. “It’s a lot of stressful stuff happening, but I can refocus and center myself when I go into the gym and take my vocal training and do all those things that's really about bettering myself.”

Burruss first shot to fame in the Nineties as the lead singer of the R&B girl group Xscape. She founded the group in 1990 with Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, LaTocha Scott, and Tamika Scott. They later added Tamera Coggins as their fifth member. The group went on to achieve multi-platinum status, and became known for hits like “Just Kickin’ It,” “Who Can I Run To,” “Understanding” and “My Little Secret.”

A songwriter and Grammy winner for co-writing the hit song “No Scrubs,” Burruss is familiar with songwriter Max Martin’s pop-rock songbook that carries the plot of & Juliet, featuring songs like “Teenage Dream,” “F***in' Perfect,” and “Oops!... I Did It Again.” Interestingly, Burruss and Martin are credited on Ariana Grande’s song “Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” but they never worked together in the studio.

“I always wanted to collaborate with him, but now I get the chance in a different way,” she said. “Although I still wanna go in the studio with you [Martin], OK, I'm saying that right now for the public to hear. Max Martin, shout out to you.”

open image in gallery Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss (fourth from the left) is joining the cast of Broadway's '& Juliet' ( AB+DM/Bravo )

Burruss admits she still battles “the jitters,” even with decades of experience performing onstage. “I got my nerves going,” she said.

Still, Burruss is “thrilled” about the opportunity to join the & Juliet company, and is most looking forward to having her kids see her perform.

“I think they're gonna really love this show, so I can't wait for them to see it,” she shared. “I know my mom is gonna be excited when she gets to see me in it.

“I'm excited to really do it for myself, but also for my family.”