SLOMW star Whitney Leavitt admitted she isn’t a ‘great singer’ months before landing Broadway debut
Leavitt will star as Roxie Hart in ‘Chicago’ at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City starting February
Whitney Leavitt has admitted that she is “not a great singer,” but she did not let her vocal skills get in the way of her Broadway dreams.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star will make her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago next year, the beloved musical announced Monday on social media. This will mark the first professional theatrical role for Leavitt, though she has made her love for the stage known to her four million social media followers through her internet content, as well as her recent success finishing as a semi-finalist on season 34 of Dancing with the Stars.
Although the mom of three is known for her dancing chops and dreams of being an actor, her singing abilities have not been highlighted during her rise to fame — and a video shared to Instagram back in June might explain why.
“I’ve always loved the entertainment industry,” Leavitt, 32, said in an interview with running influencer Kate Mackz, adding that she grew up participating in theater, dancing, and singing.
She then confessed: “I’m not a great singer, though, so I’m in the ensemble for those!”
She doubled down on her singing skills as recently as October, when she told E! News that she would “love to” be on Broadway, but said: “I definitely need to take some singing lessons before that would happen.”
Leavitt did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment. The Utah-based influencer will debut in Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City starting February 2, 2026. The six-week gig will run through March 15, 2026.
Chicago is centered around the character of Roxie, an ambitious nightclub dancer who becomes famous after murdering her lover. She performs several solo songs throughout the musical, including “Funny Honey” and “Nowadays,” and sings several duets with the other lead character, Velma Kelley. The role historically requires a triple threat of acting, singing, and dancing to pull off the show’s intense numbers.
This is not the first time that Roxie’s character has been stunt-cast directly from DWTS. Last year’s third-place finalist Ariana Madix launched her eight-week run as Roxie after the competition ended. Before that, season 20 winner Rumer Willis took the role for six weeks in 2015.
Monday’s announcement came after Leavitt teased the news during a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast with her pro partner from the show, Mark Ballas. The reality star said that one of her and Ballas’ dances would soon “come to life,” referencing the pair performing the Argentine tango to the musical’s popular “Cell Block Tango” during week nine of the competition.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments