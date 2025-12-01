Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Whitney Leavitt has admitted that she is “not a great singer,” but she did not let her vocal skills get in the way of her Broadway dreams.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star will make her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago next year, the beloved musical announced Monday on social media. This will mark the first professional theatrical role for Leavitt, though she has made her love for the stage known to her four million social media followers through her internet content, as well as her recent success finishing as a semi-finalist on season 34 of Dancing with the Stars.

Although the mom of three is known for her dancing chops and dreams of being an actor, her singing abilities have not been highlighted during her rise to fame — and a video shared to Instagram back in June might explain why.

“I’ve always loved the entertainment industry,” Leavitt, 32, said in an interview with running influencer Kate Mackz, adding that she grew up participating in theater, dancing, and singing.

She then confessed: “I’m not a great singer, though, so I’m in the ensemble for those!”

open image in gallery Whitney Leavitt will play Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway ( Getty Images )

She doubled down on her singing skills as recently as October, when she told E! News that she would “love to” be on Broadway, but said: “I definitely need to take some singing lessons before that would happen.”

Leavitt did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment. The Utah-based influencer will debut in Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City starting February 2, 2026. The six-week gig will run through March 15, 2026.

Chicago is centered around the character of Roxie, an ambitious nightclub dancer who becomes famous after murdering her lover. She performs several solo songs throughout the musical, including “Funny Honey” and “Nowadays,” and sings several duets with the other lead character, Velma Kelley. The role historically requires a triple threat of acting, singing, and dancing to pull off the show’s intense numbers.

open image in gallery Leavitt, 32, was eliminated before the finale of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ ( Disney )

open image in gallery Whitney shares three kids with her husband Conner Leavitt ( Getty Images )

This is not the first time that Roxie’s character has been stunt-cast directly from DWTS. Last year’s third-place finalist Ariana Madix launched her eight-week run as Roxie after the competition ended. Before that, season 20 winner Rumer Willis took the role for six weeks in 2015.

Monday’s announcement came after Leavitt teased the news during a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast with her pro partner from the show, Mark Ballas. The reality star said that one of her and Ballas’ dances would soon “come to life,” referencing the pair performing the Argentine tango to the musical’s popular “Cell Block Tango” during week nine of the competition.