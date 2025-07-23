Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ozzy Osbourne’s death at 76 has prompted an emotional and wide-ranging response from Independent readers, many of whom grew up with his music and larger-than-life persona.

Several commenters expressed disbelief that the “Prince of Darkness” had passed away after years of ill health and wild living that made him seem almost immortal.

“I never actually expected him to die yet,” one fan wrote, echoing the shock felt by many.

Others focused on his legacy as a pioneer of heavy metal and an irreplaceable force in music. “There will never be another Ozzy,” wrote one, while another described him as “the founder of a musical genre… from humble beginnings to near deification.”

A sense of personal connection also ran through the tributes, with fans sharing memories of concerts, favourite songs, and even brief encounters with the star. “Your secrets are safe with us, Ozzy,” one commenter said. “We’ll miss you like crazy.”

Despite controversy throughout his life, many reflected on the complexity of Osbourne’s disposition – a mix of talent, chaos, humour and vulnerability. “He was a real character,” one noted.

Here are some of our favourite tributes:

I've always loved Iron Man

Wow. As an ironworker, I've always loved Iron Man.

But I’ve got to say, I had a hard time wearing boots in the 70s because of Fairies Wear Boots. And I liked my boots!

Godspeed, Ozzy. I hope you made your peace with Jesus before you went. I’m believing you did. See you on the other side.

showme

One of the legends of rock

One of my last heroes alive is now sadly appearing in heaven. RIP Ozzy, always will be one of the legends of rock. I was lucky to see him in Leicester, and he was epic.

Slightly Tipsy Max

One of the greatest ever

Truly one of one. There will never be another Ozzy. Black Sabbath with Ozzy is some of the greatest rock ’n’ roll ever created and, without question, some of the most influential. So glad they were all able to take the stage together one last time a few weeks ago. RIP.

MileHighMan

The great gig in the sky

Another icon of classic rock off to the great gig in the sky. Ozzy was truly a one-off.

49niner

A massive part of my life

As old and as ill as he was, I never actually expected him to die yet. So sad. He’s been a massive part of my life. RIP Oz.

Condolences to his friends and family.

Skipper

He will be sorely missed

So sorry for the family. Ozzy was a very talented man, and he will be sorely missed.

RIP Ozzy.

MrsMuggins

Your secrets are safe with us

One of the nicest, fun, talented and tortured people I’ve ever met. Great stories I will always treasure! Your secrets are safe with us, Ozzy. We’ll miss you like crazy.

LostinHollywood

Sweet and reckless

The founder of a musical genre, responsible for countless musicians, from humble beginnings to near deification.

Rest in peace, Ozzy, you sweet and reckless b******.

Hax0r

He was a real character

Very, very, very sad. Whatever anyone thought of the music and his behaviour sometimes, he was a real character. I shall miss him.

Lui1964

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

