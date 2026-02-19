Zara Larsson begs fans to stop changing her Wikipedia photo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zara Larsson has begged whoever is changing the image on her Wikipedia page to stop, as she isn’t a fan of the photo.

The Swedish pop star posted a TikTok that demands: “Whoever the f*** is changing this f***ing Wikipedia picture to this picture, stop! Stop doing it. Stop doing it.”

“I will never stop,” she continued. “I will never stop changing that picture to a nice one, I will never stop. You can stop, because I will never stop.”

The clip then shows Larsson and a friend scrolling through Google images to find the image she wants to have on her Wikipedia page.

“I’m being so for real, cut it out,” she said.

Unfortunately, since Larsson posted her TikTok, fans have apparently been trolling her by changing the image to other older pictures.

“Zara fighting for her life on Wikipedia is sending me,” one fan wrote on X.

“Girl said ‘stop’ and the internet heard ‘challenge accepted,’” another fan joked, while one agreed: “She posted ‘stop’ and the internet took it as an invitation to escalate.”

Larsson, known for hit singles including “Lush Life” and “Ain’t My Fault”, has experienced something of a career renaissance in the past year, with fans joking that she made it out of the “Khia Asylum”, a derogatory term used to describe artists whom fans deem to lack relevance or be in their “flop era”.

She released her fifth studio album, Midnight Sun, to positive reviews on 26 September last year. The record marked her fourth No 1 in Sweden and also charted in the top 40 in the UK and other countries around the world.

In January, “Lush Life” once again topped the charts in Sweden and hit a new peak in the UK, after a viral clip of Larsson performing it on her Midnight Sun tour caused a resurgence in its popularity.