Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pop star Zara Larsson has admitted that she wasn’t expecting the reaction to her performances opening for Tate McRae during her Miss Possessive tour.

The Swedish artist, known for hit singles including “Lush Life” and “Ain’t My Fault”, was the subject of a number of viral TikToks as fans attending the shows expressed their astonishment at her live vocals.

Some fans went so far as to jokingly suggest that Larsson should have been the one headlining, or question why she wasn’t headlining her own arena tour.

Larsson has now reflected on the success of the tour, saying she feels she still has “a lot of work to do” in building her live audience and explaining the McRae tour was a great opportunity to do that.

“I feel that was the whole idea and the point of doing the tour,” she told the Good Vibrations podcast.

“I’m not oblivious to the fact that I feel like I have a lot of work to do, especially when it comes to touring in America, just to build my live audience. And I feel like [the Tate McRae tour] was such a good opportunity for me, to put myself in front of the perfect crowd.”

Larsson said she felt it was the “most amazing match” to perform for McRae’s fans, who she said really appreciated the shows she put on with her four dancers.

“I don’t know if I expected it to make waves the way it did on social media, but I knew it was an amazing opportunity, and I got really excited when I was booked for it,” she said.

She continued: “Obviously in a dream world, of course, I am ready to be the headliner – I will go out and headline my own show here in Europe. You just have to be realistic, a little bit.

“I would be silly to announce a worldwide arena tour right now… I have yet to achieve that [outside Europe], but I wish and I hope to do it in the very near future.”

open image in gallery Zara Larsson received widespread praise for her performances on the Tate McRae tour ( Getty Images for MTV )

Larsson pointed out that there was a vast difference between an artist getting a positive reaction on social media and that translating into ticket or album sales.

“You’ve just gotta keep shoving it down people’s throat until they’re like, OK I’ll have a listen, I’ll go and buy the ticket,” she said. “But it’s a good first step and it’s amazing to feel like people are excited about it, and I feel like I’m really trying to live in the moment and savour that feeling.”

open image in gallery Zara Larsson is the latest guest on Roisin O'Connor's Good Vibrations podcast ( Press/The Independent )

Larsson released her fifth studio album, Midnight Sun, to positive reviews on 26 September. The record marked her fourth No 1 in Sweden and also charted in the top 40 in the UK and other countries around the world.

She will perform at Wembley Arena in London on 5 November before embarking on the European leg of her Midnight Sun tour.

The full episode of ‘Roisin O’Connor’s Good Vibrations’ with Zara Larsson is available now on all streaming platforms.