Will Smith accused of using AI for ‘embarrassing’ tour video

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Will Smith has been accused of sharing a video that uses AI for shots of crowds cheering at his current summer tour.

The Hollywood actor and rapper kicked off the UK leg of his Based on a True Story tour in Scarborough on Sunday (24 August), in support of his recent album of the same name.

Ahead of the concerts, a video was shared from his official YouTube channel, titled: “My favourite part of tour is seeing you all up close. Thank you for seeing me too.”

In the past week, the clip has been gaining attention as viewers claim it makes heavy use of AI for footage that seemingly shows his adoring fans crying and waving homemade signs.

Some shots show audience members with their faces appearing blurred or distorted, while others seem to have oddly shaped hands, some of which appear to have six fingers.

Another shot shows a man’s knuckle appear to blur along with his sign, which reads: “‘You Can Make It’ helped me survive cancer. THX Will.”

Meanwhile, the woman in front of him is seemingly holding his hand, but the headband of the woman behind her is somehow over her wrist.

open image in gallery A woman's headband seems to go over the wrist of the woman in front, while her own hand morphs into the man holding up a sign ( YouTube/Will Smith )

The Independent has contacted Smith’s representatives for comment.

Fans in the comments section of the YouTube video have called out the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star for showing what they branded a “fake AI crowd”.

“Imagine being this rich and famous and having to use AI footage of crowds… Tragic, man,” one critic said.

Another wrote: “So not only is this an abomination to look at because it’s low quality phone footage that’s been heavily AI upscaled, but there’s also in-between scenes that are clearly AI-generated,” another said, citing timestamps where the alleged inconsistencies occurred.

“Videographers exist, why abandon quality work for this degenerative slop?” they questioned.

One fan remarked: “I don't want to be that guy but: You can see many people in the crowd having six fingers or more, eyes smudged, faces are distorted. Proving that certain (well, almost all clips that show the audience) are AI-generated.”

open image in gallery A screenshot from Will Smith's promotional video appears to show audience members with distorted faces and oddly shaped hands ( YouTube/Will Smith )

“Hey [Will] these pr stunts are going nowhere,” one fan said. “What kind of sheeple do you think we are bro? You can’t be this ignorant bruh c’mon it’s embarrassing.”

AI is a contentious topic in the music industry, with many artists calling for better protections of their work, and others being called out for using it themselves.

Earlier this month, English rocker Rod Stewart was criticised for what many perceived to be a “disrespectful” tribute to late Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne during one of his shows.

The 80-year-old “Maggie May” singer seemingly dedicated his 1988 song “Forever Young” to Osbourne, who died in July aged 76.

Viral footage from his show in Georgia on 1 August showed a video sequence airing on the big screen, with an AI-generated Osbourne posing for selfies with other late stars including Tina Turner, Prince, Bob Marley, Michael Jackson and Kurt Cobain.

Smith released his first album in two decades, Based on a True Story, in March this year. In a two-star review, The Independent called him a “solid rapper” but criticised the frequently “half-baked, corny” lyrics and “vague, hackneyed platitudes about failure and redemption”.

His UK tour continues tonight (Monday 25 August) in Cardiff, before he plays shows in Manchester, London and Wolverhampton.