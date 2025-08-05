Rod Stewart criticised for ‘disrespectful’ AI Ozzy Osbourne tribute at recent concert

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rod Stewart is facing backlash for his concert’s tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, which shows an AI graphic of the late musician taking selfies with dead stars in heaven.

The 80-year-old “Maggie May” singer, who is on tour in the US, has reportedly been dedicating his 1988 song “Forever Young” to the Black Sabbath singer, who died last month aged 76.

An added background visual has since stirred controversy. Viral footage from Stewart’s concert at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Georgia, on Friday (1 August) captured an AI-generated sequence, which sees a gleeful Osbourne posing for photos with a range of music legends.

Those featured in the video included Prince, Tina Turner, Bob Marley, Tupac Shakur, Aaliyah, Michael Jackson, Freddie Mercury, Kurt Cobain, George Michael, XXXTentacion, Whitney Houston and Amy Winehouse.

The video, which has been viewed more than three million times on X/Twitter alone, has been branded tasteless and offensive.

“This is the craziest, most disrespectful s*** I ever saw in my LIFE!!!” said one person who shared the video.

Another person said in response: “I’ve seen some s***ty AI visuals in concerts, but this is a new low.” A third dramatically remarked that “we truly are in the end times”.

Others weren’t quite as critical and found it a touching way to honour the many legends from the music industry who have passed away. "Why on earth is this disrespectful???" asked one fan. "Meeting with all those stars in Heaven is a good thing to wish!!! Stop being soooo sensitive!!!"

“I think this is great!! I see NO disrespect...only people that have passed on and are enjoying each other again,” noted another.

In addition, TMZ reports that Tupac Shakur's stepbrother, Mopreme Shakur, said that he has no issues with the tribute. "I’m pretty sure we all love Rod Stewart,” he told the outlet. “I’m not sure about the legalities of it, but I have no problem with him memorialising the greats. Personally, I’m good with it."

The Independent has contacted Rod Stewart’s representatives for comment.

Rod Stewart performs at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival ( PA Wire )

Osbourne, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, died at the age of 76 on 22 July. Since his death, heartfelt tributes have been pouring in from around the globe from friends and fans.

Thousands visited the Black Sabbath Bench in his home city of Birmingham to lay bouquets and leave balloons, cards and candles.

The Osbourne family visited the bench in Broad Street on Wednesday (30 July) to lay their own flowers ahead of the heavy metal legend’s private funeral.