U2 drops six surprise ‘songs of defiance’ in response to ICE shootings

U2 have released six songs in response to current events in America, including the shooting death of Renee Good by ICE agents in Minneapolis.

Titled Days of Ash, the band’s new EP was described in a press release as “an immediate response to current events and inspired by the many extraordinary and courageous people fighting on the frontlines of freedom.”

U2 frontman Bono said in a statement that the tracks are “very different in mood and theme” from those that will be released as part of the band’s new album later this year.

“These EP tracks couldn’t wait; these songs were impatient to be out in the world,” he said. “They are songs of defiance and dismay, of lamentation.

“Songs of celebration will follow, we’re working on those now… because for all the awfulness we see normalized daily on our small screens, there’s nothing normal about these mad and maddening times, and we need to stand up to them before we can go back to having faith in the future. And each other,” Bono continued.

U2 have released six new songs ( U2 )

The first of the six songs, “American Obituary,” was inspired by Good, a mother-of-three who was shot and killed at a protest by ICE agents in Minneapolis in January.

Lyrics include: “Renee Good born to die free / American mother of three / Seventh day January / A bullet for each child, you see.”

“America will rise / against the people of the lie,” Bono sings before going into the chorus: “I love you more / than hate loves war.”

