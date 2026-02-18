Bruce Springsteen to kick off 2026 tour in Minneapolis ‘in defense of America’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bruce Springsteen is heading back out on the road.

“The Boss,” 76, and his E Street Band are launching their Land of Hope and Dreams tour next month, starting at Minneapolis’ Target Center.

Springsteen kicking off his 20-date run in Minneapolis comes just weeks after the release of his protest song, “Streets of Minneapolis,” which criticized Donald Trump after ICE agents invaded the city on his orders. The song was written in response to the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, two civilians who were shot and killed by federal immigration agents earlier this year.

“We are living through dark, disturbing and dangerous times,” Springsteen said in a video announcing the tour. “But do not despair, the calvary is coming. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be taking the stage this spring from Minneapolis to California to Texas to Washington D.C. for the Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour.

“We will be rocking your town,” he said, pointing at the camera, “in celebration and in defense of America, American democracy, American freedom, our American constitution and our sacred American dream — all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington, D.C.”

open image in gallery Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are launching the Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour starting March 31 ( Getty )

open image in gallery Springsteen will kick off the 20-date tour in Minneapolis ( AP )

He continued: “Everyone, regardless of where you stand or what you believe in, is welcome. So come on out and join the united free republic of E Street nation for an American spring of rock and rebellion. I’ll see you there.”

The tour — which comes less than a year after Springsteen’s last series of shows ended in Italy in July — will close in Washington, D.C. in a “final night outdoors” May 27 at Nationals Park, the announcement said.

Tickets to the North American leg of the tour go on sale Friday on Springsteen’s website. Tour posters on the site include the phrase “No Kings,” which references a nationwide protest against Trump.

Springsteen has been vocal about his criticisms of Trump over the years, branding the Trump administration last year as “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous” during a performance in Manchester, England. In response, Trump lashed out at the singer by calling him “obnoxious” and a “dried out prune of a rocker.”

Months later, the 20-time Grammy winner responded to the criticisms by saying: “I absolutely couldn’t care less what he thinks about me. He’s the living personification of what the 25th Amendment and impeachment were for. If Congress had any guts, he’d be consigned to the trash heap of history.”