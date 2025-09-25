Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bruce Springsteen has renewed his criticisms of President Donald Trump, arguing that, “If Congress had any guts, he’d be consigned to the trash heap of history.”

The two men verbally sparred earlier this year. In May, while performing in Manchester, England, Springsteen branded the Trump administration “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous” and railed against DOGE cuts and ICE deportations.

In response, Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social: “I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States.

“Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country.”

The President went on to call Springsteen “dumb as a rock” and a “dried out prune of a rocker.” In a new interview with Time magazine, Springsteen was asked what he thought of Trump’s insults.

“I absolutely couldn’t care less what he thinks about me,” said Springsteen. “He’s the living personification of what the 25th Amendment and impeachment were for. If Congress had any guts, he’d be consigned to the trash heap of history.”

Bruce Springsteen called Trump ‘the living personification of what the 25th Amendment and impeachment were for’ ( Getty )

The 25th Amendment of the Constitution covers, among other things, the process that allows for the removal of a president who is deemed unable to fulfill the duties of the office.

Springsteen also spoke about his concerns that many of the working-class Americans he sings about have become Trump supporters.

“A lot of people bought into his lies,” said Springsteen. “He doesn’t care about the forgotten anybody but himself and the multibillionaires who stood behind him on Inauguration Day... You have to face the fact that a good number of Americans are simply comfortable with his politics of power and dominance.”

The “Born To Run” singer-songwriter had strong words for the Democratic party too, taking aim at their inability to provide an effective opposition to Trump.

“We’re desperately in need of an effective alternative party, or for the Democratic Party to find someone who can speak to the majority of the nation,” said Springsteen. “There is a problem with the language that they’re using and the way they’re trying to reach people.”

Springsteen has consistently and vocally opposed Trump. Before last year’s election, he endorsed Trump’s opponent Kamala Harris.