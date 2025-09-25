Bruce Springsteen says Donald Trump should be ‘consigned to the trash heap of history’
The President described the rock legend as ‘highly overrated’ earlier this year
Bruce Springsteen has renewed his criticisms of President Donald Trump, arguing that, “If Congress had any guts, he’d be consigned to the trash heap of history.”
The two men verbally sparred earlier this year. In May, while performing in Manchester, England, Springsteen branded the Trump administration “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous” and railed against DOGE cuts and ICE deportations.
In response, Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social: “I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States.
“Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country.”
The President went on to call Springsteen “dumb as a rock” and a “dried out prune of a rocker.” In a new interview with Time magazine, Springsteen was asked what he thought of Trump’s insults.
“I absolutely couldn’t care less what he thinks about me,” said Springsteen. “He’s the living personification of what the 25th Amendment and impeachment were for. If Congress had any guts, he’d be consigned to the trash heap of history.”
The 25th Amendment of the Constitution covers, among other things, the process that allows for the removal of a president who is deemed unable to fulfill the duties of the office.
Springsteen also spoke about his concerns that many of the working-class Americans he sings about have become Trump supporters.
“A lot of people bought into his lies,” said Springsteen. “He doesn’t care about the forgotten anybody but himself and the multibillionaires who stood behind him on Inauguration Day... You have to face the fact that a good number of Americans are simply comfortable with his politics of power and dominance.”
The “Born To Run” singer-songwriter had strong words for the Democratic party too, taking aim at their inability to provide an effective opposition to Trump.
“We’re desperately in need of an effective alternative party, or for the Democratic Party to find someone who can speak to the majority of the nation,” said Springsteen. “There is a problem with the language that they’re using and the way they’re trying to reach people.”
Springsteen has consistently and vocally opposed Trump. Before last year’s election, he endorsed Trump’s opponent Kamala Harris.
