Bruce Springsteen fans treated to a gig they’ll ‘never forget’ as Paul McCartney joins him on stage in Liverpool
The Beatles star joined Springsteen for his second night at Anfield and played one of his biggest hits
Bruce Springsteen stunned fans at his gig in Liverpool on Saturday (7 June) when he brought out a special guest – local legend Sir Paul McCartney.
The American musician was joined on stage by the 82-year-old Beatles star during the second of two shows at Anfield stadium, with McCartney providing vocals as the pair played the band’s timeless hit “Can’t Buy Me Love”.
Footage shared on social media showed the surprised crowd cheering loudly as McCartney was introduced, and playfully pointed at Springsteen as the pair shared an embrace.
Before he left the stage, Sir Paul addressed the crowd and reportedly said: “Thank you, Scousers.”
Fans who shared footage of the moment on social media were understandably ecstatic to see the two icons on stage together.
“A night I’ll never forget, honestly. Seeing Paul McCartney alongside Springsteen, in Liverpool playing a Beatles song, life’s honestly complete,” wrote one delighted onlooker.
A second added: “Another top Springsteen show this evening in Liverpool. I have no idea how he keeps doing it. Highlight was a young local musician named Sir Paul McCartney joining him on stage. The stuff of legends for sure!!”
A third remarked: “Speechless. Springsteen brought out Paul McCartney. I’ve seen a Beatle live.”
“Not many days you get to say you've seen Sir Paul McCartney perform with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band,” wrote a fourth.
The two men have previously performed together on several occasions, most notably when McCartney delivered a headline set at Glastonbury in 2022.
Announced as a surprise all the way from the East Coast of America, Springsteen joined the former Wings frontman, who became the festival’s oldest solo headliner, as they played hits “Glory Days” and “I Wanna Be Your Man” on the Pyramid Stage.
In 2012, Sir Paul had joined Springsteen on stage at the end of the singer’s headline slot at Hard Rock Calling in Hyde Park, London, but both stars found their microphones cut off before they could address the crowds after exceeding the curfew.
Springsteen, 75, and his E Street Band are in the UK as part of his Land of Hope and Dreams Tour, which kicked off with three shows in Manchester last month.
Beginning his career in the 1960s, Springsteen has gone on to have 12 UK top 10 albums and four UK top 10 singles and is best known for songs such as “Born In The USA”, “Dancing In The Dark” and “Born To Run”.
His Land of Hope and Dreams Tour, which includes 16 dates across six European countries, will conclude in Milan, Italy, on July 3.
Additional reporting by PA.
