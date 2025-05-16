Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bono lapped up a standing ovation that lasted almost seven minutes after his new film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, according to reports.

The 65-year-old U2 frontman was presenting the new film Bono: Stories of Surrender, which captures the one-man show he performed at New York’s Beacon Theatre, combining anecdotes with performances of his songs.

Deadline reports that as the ovation reached the five-minute mark, Bono “jokingly started to unbutton his shirt to keep the applause going.”

After the noise had died down, the singer took the microphone and spoke a words of thanks in French.

He continued in English: ““I’m not a French man. I’m an Irish man. And I’m not a self-made man.”

As he pointed out his wife Ali and his longtime U2 bandmates, he continued: “You wrote this story. The Edge wrote this story. Adam [Clayton] and Larry [Mullen Jr.] wrote this story. [Band manager] Paul McGuinness wrote this story. We’re still writing it, Paul. Still a work in progress.”

Variety noted that Bono also shouted-out the actor and director Sean Penn, who was in the audience, saying: “If I was in the trenches, like real trenches, as opposed to ones on a movie set, I’d want to be with Sean Penn in those trenches. He was there for me. Thank you again.”

Andrew Dominik, the film’s director, is reportedly working and was unable to attend.

Stories of Surrender is a black-and-white film of the stage show of the same name, which Bono performed over 15 nights as part of the book tour to promote his 2022 memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story.

The performance includes anecdotes about his band and family, as well as songs such as “Sunday Bloody Sunday” and “With or Without You”.

