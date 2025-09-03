Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Benedict Cumberbatch, Jameela Jameel, Guy Pearce and Louis Theroux are among the stars who have been added to the lineup for the fundraising concert Together for Palestine.

The landmark event is being held at the OVO Arena Wembley on 17 September and aims to raise millions for Palestinian-led humanitarian efforts.

Actors Cumberbatch and Pearce, actor and activist Jameel and documentary-maker and podcast host Theroux will be joined by Chicken Shop Date creator and host Amelia Dimoldenberg, musicians Leigh-Anne, Nadine Shah, Elyanna and Celeste, actor Charithra Chandran, comedian, actor and writer Ramy Youseff, and actor and playwright Bilal Hasna.

Other additions include Holocaust survivor Stephen Kapos, Palestinian-Jordanian artist El Far3i, Palestinian musician Saint Levant, and the band Portishead, who have come together to record a special performance of their song “Roads” with a string quartet, which will be played during the event.

“We are incredibly honoured to stand in solidarity with Palestine and be part of this crucial event,” Portishead said in a statement. “The genocide must stop.”

Pearce said: “I feel utterly heartbroken every day witnessing the atrocities inflicted upon the innocent people of Palestine. It’s hard not to feel helpless. Being part of this concert will enable me to share my heart with others who also see the injustice in these horrific crimes.

“More importantly, it enables me to show my support for and to the people of Gaza, and all those subjected to this brutal genocide. Hopefully, this concert encourages more people to stand up and speak out.”

open image in gallery L-R: Benedict Cumberbatch, Amelia Dimoldenberg and Louis Theroux have joined the Together For Palestine concert lineup ( Getty )

Jameel said the concert would be a “moment in history that we look back on and say we stood on the side of humanity”.

She added that it would be a night of “music and hope” where the audience and participating artists, musicians and public figures would be “standing together with the Palestinian people”

“Working with Choose Love means the world to me and all the money raised will go to Palestinian-led partners providing life-saving support and humanitarian aid,” she concluded.

open image in gallery Jameela Jamil will also be participating in the event ( Getty )

Tickets to the event are sold out, but supporters are being encouraged to make donations to the Together for Palestine Fund or purchase merchandise, proceeds from which will also go towards the event’s humanitarian efforts.

Already announced for the event are co-organiser and musician Brian Eno, Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn, pop band Bastille, musicians Jamie xx, Mabel, Hot Chip, Paloma Faith, Rachel Chinouriri, and Sampha, and Palestinian artists Faraj Suleiman and Nai Barghouti.

Audience members will also be treated to special appearances from musicians PinkPantheress and Rina Sawayama, and actor and writer Riz Ahmed.