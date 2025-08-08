Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Damon Albarn, Bastille, pop star Paloma Faith, actor Riz Ahmed and Mercury Prize-winning artist Sampha are among those joining Brian Eno at Together For Palestine, a one-off concert raising funds for Gaza.

Joining the major stadium and arena acts are Palestinian artists such as Adnan Joubran, Faraj Suleiman and Nai Barghouti.

Japanese-British alt-pop/rock artist Rina Sawayama and singer/producer PinkPantheress will also perform one-off contributions.

R&B singer Mabel, producer and electronic artist Jamie xx, electronic band Hot Chip and singer-songwriter Cat Burns have also been confirmed.

The event will be held at Wembley Arena in London on 17 September, and 100 per cent of the ticket price will be paid to charity Choose Love, which in turn will donate the funds to Palestinian-led organisations providing humanitarian relief.

British musician, producer and activist Eno, who is serving as executive producer for the event, said: “In the face of the horrors of Gaza silence becomes complicity.

“Artists have always helped societies to point out injustice and imagine better futures. This is why this concert matters. It’s time for us to come together – not just to raise our voices, but to reaffirm our shared humanity.”

open image in gallery L-R: Paloma Faith, Damon Albarn and Riz Ahmed are on the lineup for Together for Palestine, a fundraising event at Wembley Arena in September ( Getty )

Albarn said: “I, like everyone with a heart, have felt despair and helplessness at the reports coming out of Gaza and the West Bank over these last days, months and years. A genocide unfolding in real time on our screens.

“I come from a family of pacifists. I have been taught, and I believe, that pacifism is an action. Peace is an action. To live peacefully requires vision and commitment. To act with humanity towards one another, that too is a decision.

“Music has taken me around the world, it is the sum of everything I know and trust and believe in – respect, collaboration, shared experience. I am grateful for this opportunity to act in solidarity with the Palestinian people and also celebrate the music and culture from the region. I hope everyone will join us.”

Israel has vehemently denied allegations of genocide. Last month, two Israeli human rights organisations said Israel is carrying out a genocide, accusing their country of “coordinated, deliberate action to destroy Palestinian society in the Gaza strip”.

open image in gallery Palestinians struggle to collect humanitarian aid airdropped by parachutes into Gaza City (Jehad Alshrafi/AP/PA) ( AP )

Since Israel launched its offensive in Gaza following the deadly attack by Hamas on 7 October 2023, nearly 60,000 people – mostly civilians including women, children and infants – have been killed, according to Gaza health officials.

Meanwhile, much of the infrastructure has been destroyed, as evidenced in shocking new images that emerged this week, showing Gaza’s flattened landscape coated in dust and ash.

A United Nations official said on 25 July that Palestinians are beginning to resemble “walking corpses”, as Israel continues to pose heavy restrictions on the amount of food and aid permitted to enter the territory following an 11-week total blockade earlier this year.

open image in gallery Destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip are seen from a Jordanian Air Force C-130 plane during an airdrop of humanitarian aid for Palestinians, Thursday 7 August ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Israeli forces have also killed hundreds of Palestinians as they attempted to secure food from a limited number of aid trucks.

Khaled Ziada, executive producer of Together For Palestine, said: “In a world where governments and mainstream media have fallen silent in the face of genocide, this gathering becomes a chorus of resistance – where artists and communities come together to grieve, to rage, and to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Palestinian people, and with all those who suffer injustice.”

Tickets are available to buy now.