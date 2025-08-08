Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keir Starmer has condemned Israel's plans to escalate the war in Gaza as he urged Benjamin Netanyahu to “step away from the path of destruction”.

The PM said the move was wrong and would lead to more bloodshed.

On Thursday the Israeli leader’s security cabinet approved his plan to occupy Gaza City.

But Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has slammed the takeover plan as a “disaster” and “exactly what Hamas wanted”.

open image in gallery A plume of smoke erupts during Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip as pictured from across the border in southern Israel ( AFP/Getty )

In a statement Sir Keir said: “The Israeli Government’s decision to further escalate its offensive in Gaza is wrong, and we urge it to reconsider immediately.

“This action will do nothing to bring an end to this conflict or to help secure the release of the hostages. It will only bring more bloodshed.”

He warned of the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens and that the hostages taken by Hamas are being held in “appalling and inhuman conditions” as he reiterated his call for a ceasefire and a surge in aid.

He again warned Hamas it could “play no part in the future of Gaza” and said it must leave the area as well as disarm.

The UK and its allies are working on a long-term plan to secure peace in the region as part of a two-state solution, he said, “but without both sides engaging in good faith in negotiations, that prospect is vanishing before our eyes. Our message is clear: a diplomatic solution is possible, but both parties must step away from the path of destruction.”

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer has urged Israel not to escalate the war in Gaza with a takeover of Gaza City (Isabel Infantes/PA) ( PA )

Conservative Party chair Kevin Hollinrake said his party did not want to see an escalation of the war but added that “people need to remember there are still 50 hostages still captive in Gaza held by Hamas.”

“Israel is fighting for its life,” he told Sky News.

He also hit out at Sir Keir’s plans to recognise Palestine next month if there is no ceasefire, saying: “Any kind of unconditional ceasefire or recognition of a Palestinian state has got to be wrong at this time, this has got to be a deal that makes Hamas put down its arms, I've not seen any proposal on the table that will do that.”

The PM has pledged to recognise a Palestinian state by September unless Israel meets a series of conditions towards ending the war in Gaza.

If the Gaza City offensive goes ahead, the prospect of it meeting his conditions would likely diminish.

