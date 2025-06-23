Tim McGraw forced to withdraw from upcoming concert over health issue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tim McGraw has been forced to pull out of an upcoming concert after undergoing back surgery.

The country music star, 58, had been scheduled to perform at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado, next month on July 21.

The show was part of Colorado State University (CSU) and the Professional Bull Riders’ Last Cowboy Standing event.

In a joint statement, PBR and CSU announced that McGraw “has been forced to cancel his Fort Collins performance due to a recent back surgery.”

He will be replaced as the night’s headline act by Oklahoma-based band Cross Canadian Ragweed, who organizers say are “widely regarded as one of the most influential bands in Red Dirt Music.”

Tim McGraw said he’s undergone six to eight months of surgery and recovery ( Getty )

PBR and CSU said: “PBR and CSU are excited to announce that Cross Canadian Ragweed will headline the opening night of this groundbreaking sports and entertainment event, promising an unforgettable performance. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to fans who wanted to see Tim McGraw, and we wish Tim the very best in his recovery."

Ticket holders who wish to receive a refund can contact the Rams Ticket Office at 970-491-7267 or fill out a refund request form .

McGraw, one of the most successful artists in country history, recently updated fans after “six, eight months” of surgeries and recovery.

During an appearance on The Bobby Bones Show in May, the singer said his knees went out “like three weeks” into his 2024 Standing Room Only tour.

“In the process of recovering from my knee surgeries, my back went out again and I had to have another back surgery,” McGraw explained.

In a separate interview with Tracy Lawrence on TL’s Roadhouse podcast, McGraw spoke about his recovery.

“To have almost a year of just sitting there [doing nothing], and I can tell you that after double knee replacements and three back surgeries and now a torn rotator cuff and a ruptured disc, there were times this year that I thought this might be it. This might be time to hang it up,” the father of three admitted.

“I have to be very careful about what I do... everything is intentional. I can’t move quickly, there’s no turning real quick to do something... everything that I do has to be very methodical. I have to do cold plunges, I have to do infrared saunas. I have to do massages.”

He concluded: “It has changed the way I do a live show.”

His band returned to the stage May 31 for Nashville’s Music City Rodeo.