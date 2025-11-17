Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s home has been ransacked during a terrifying armed invasion where four gunmen reportedly held his mother against her will.

The embattled rapper’s 60-year-old mother was at her son’s Florida home alone when four men broke in on Sunday night looking for his cash and car keys, TMZ reports.

When police later arrived to the scene, they learned that four masked men came into the house with handguns. The mom was held at gunpoint gr outside while the suspects looked through the property for money.

Cops searched through the home with a K-9 unit, but the suspects weren’t located. Police say the burglars might have drove away in a car before officers arrived.

The artist, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was not home when the burglary occurred. Instead, he was on a livestream with Jack Doherty at the time. Doherty is a YouTube star who was arrested on drug charges over the weekend.

Tekashi 6ix9ine ( Getty )

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.

The home invasion comes after Hernandez, 29, pleaded guilty to a drug possession charge in July. He got in trouble for violating his supervised release after completing a federal prison sentence and racketeering and conspiracy charges.

The performer previously said his house in Miami was raided on March 12, when police found cocaine and ecstasy in his bedroom cabinet.

He pleaded guilty and, in a deal, prosecutors agreed to drop two of the charges that the incident brought.

The Brooklyn rapper shot to fame with the 2017 release of his song Gummo.

More to follow...