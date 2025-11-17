Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Florida home invaded by gunmen who held his mom against her will while he livestreamed: report
Rapper was on a livestream with Jack Doherty at the time
Tekashi 6ix9ine’s home has been ransacked during a terrifying armed invasion where four gunmen reportedly held his mother against her will.
The embattled rapper’s 60-year-old mother was at her son’s Florida home alone when four men broke in on Sunday night looking for his cash and car keys, TMZ reports.
When police later arrived to the scene, they learned that four masked men came into the house with handguns. The mom was held at gunpoint gr outside while the suspects looked through the property for money.
Cops searched through the home with a K-9 unit, but the suspects weren’t located. Police say the burglars might have drove away in a car before officers arrived.
The artist, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was not home when the burglary occurred. Instead, he was on a livestream with Jack Doherty at the time. Doherty is a YouTube star who was arrested on drug charges over the weekend.
The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.
The home invasion comes after Hernandez, 29, pleaded guilty to a drug possession charge in July. He got in trouble for violating his supervised release after completing a federal prison sentence and racketeering and conspiracy charges.
The performer previously said his house in Miami was raided on March 12, when police found cocaine and ecstasy in his bedroom cabinet.
He pleaded guilty and, in a deal, prosecutors agreed to drop two of the charges that the incident brought.
The Brooklyn rapper shot to fame with the 2017 release of his song Gummo.
More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments