Tekashi 6ix9ine sued by ex-girlfriend for revenge porn allegations

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been sued by his ex-girlfriend for allegedly distributing revenge porn.

The 28-year-old rapper, born Daniel Hernández, was also accused of physically and emotionally abusing Jorgina Lulu Guillermo Diaz in her filing in federal court on Thursday (19 September).

In the lawsuit, seen by Rolling Stone, it’s claimed Hernández “drugged her, abused her, and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from her to fund his own luxury expenses”.

Diaz also claims that Hernández “retaliated by posting explicit videos of her on social media” after she broke up with him in August 2024.

The singer, who goes by the stage name Yailin La Más Viral, said Hernández has since deleted the “sexually explicit videos and photos” allegedly uploaded to X/Twitter without her consent.

She also claimed the rapper “manipulated, shamed, and coerced her to undergo unnecessary plastic surgery and other cosmetic procedures”.

In the lawsuit, Diaz accused Hernández of keeping her in a “drugged state to deprive her of independence and cause fear”. She also claims he “exerted psychological, emotional, and industry-access power and control over her” and is seeking $1million (£750,919) in damages.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been sued over revenge porn allegations ( AP )

Diaz has additionally requested the court to prohibit Hernández from sharing any further explicit images or videos of her.

The rapper vehemently denied Diaz’s claims. In response to the lawsuit, he told TMZ he was “speechless” and claimed his ex-girlfriend “had no money” to steal.

Hernández responded to Diaz’s allegations by claiming he bought her a car and a home in the Dominican Republic as well as putting “Pampers and food” on the table for her and her child.

The Independent has contacted Hernández and Diaz’s representatives for comment.

Tekashi 6ix9ine in court in Texas in 2018 ( Bob Levey/Getty Images )

In January, Hernández was released on bond after a Dominican Republic judge found evidence brought forward in a domestic violence case against him was not enough to keep him in jail.

The rapper was ordered to pay a $510 (£382) deposit, undergo government counseling and meet with authorities every two months until they conclude their investigation into allegations that he assaulted Diaz.

The judge, Fátima Veloz, also issued protection orders for both sides.

Tekashi 6ix9ine escorted to court in the Dominican Republic ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Hernández has been arrested twice in the Dominican Republic in recent months.

Authorities in the Caribbean country detained him in October after he was accused of assaulting a local music producer when he and Diaz had been recording at his studio.

Hernández also was previously accused in the U.S. of using a violent gang as a “personal hit squad”. He avoided a lengthy prison sentenced by offering testimony against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, who operate in the US East Coast.

In March 2023, three people were arrested in connection to an assault on the controversial rapper. Footage showed 6ix9ine lying on the ground outside a Florida gym sauna while being hit by multiple assailants.

Elsewhere, in December 2021, the rapper was sued by a Texas promoter for allegedly accepting payment for a concert and leaving the venue without performing his set.

Tekashi 6ix9ine had a multiplatinum hit song, “Fefe,” with Nicki Minaj in 2018. It hit No 3 on the pop charts.