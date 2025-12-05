Trump might not be a Taylor Swift fan but the pop star was one of Karoline Leavitt’s most listened to Spotify artists
Trump has launched several unprovoked attacks on the pop star since she announced her endorsement of Kamala Harris during the 2024 election
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt isn’t letting President Donald Trump’s bad blood with Taylor Swift keep her from enjoying the pop star’s music.
Even with her boss’s long-running animosity toward the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker, Leavitt listened to Swift enough this year for her to appear among the presidential spokesperson’s top five artists on Spotify.
On Wednesday, the 28-year-old Leavitt shared a glimpse of her 2025 Spotify Wrapped on her Instagram Story.
Topping her list of most-listened-to artists was country star Morgan Wallen, followed by Christian singers Forrest Frank, Brandon Lake and Anne Wilson. Rounding out her top five artists was Swift.
Leavitt isn’t the only person in Trump’s inner circle to have a soft spot for the Grammy-winning singer. In fact, his 14-year-old granddaughter, Arabella, is known for being a loyal Swiftie.
In July 2024, Arabella celebrated her 13th birthday with a Swift-themed birthday cake. In an Instagram photo shared by her mother, Ivanka, the young teen was pictured holding a white, heart-shaped cake, embossed with the phrase “boys only want love if it’s torture” — lyrics from Swift’s 2014 hit “Blank Space.”
“Best cake for my favorite Swiftie,” Ivanka wrote on another picture showing the cake with a slice missing.
In October of that year, weeks after Trump expressed his hatred of the “Fate of Ophelia” singer, Ivanka and Arabella were spotted in attendance at Swift’s Eras Tour show in Miami, Florida, at Hard Rock Stadium.
Despite Trump previously describing Swift as “unusually beautiful” and conceding that she’s “got a great star quality” in Ramin Setoodeh’s 2024 book Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass, he has since turned on the singer, following her public endorsement of his most recent presidential rival, Kamala Harris.
“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” Swift wrote on Instagram hours after Trump’s and Harris’s first and last presidential debate.
“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades,” she added.
“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make.”
Days after Swift’s declaration, Trump exclaimed, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,” on Truth Social. Meanwhile, this past May, he doubled down on his criticism of the “Blank Space” singer, writing from his Truth Social account: “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’”
