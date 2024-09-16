Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Donald Trump’s outburst against Taylor Swift has seen an outpouring of support for the singer after the ex-president declared that he “hates” her.

Last week, after Trump’s chaotic performance during the election debate, Swift made a rare political statement and declared that she was endorsing Kamala Harris for president, along with her VP running mate, Tim Walz.

Swift’s Instagram call for voter registration drove more than 400,000 visitors to the vote.gov website in under 24 hours.

The pop superstar, 34, posted a custom URL to her Instagram Stories shortly after endorsing Kamala Harris in November’s upcoming presidential election.

In her post, she called Harris a “gifted leader” who would lead the country with “calm and not chaos”.

Trump responded to Swift’s post by lashing out in all caps, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” on his Truth Social platform.

Although Trump’s four-word statement went viral he has inadvertently caused many others to show their support of Swift with ‘I love Taylor Swift’ now becoming a viral counter-trend with numerous celebrities getting involved.

Public Enemy rapper Flavor Flav wrote: |I LOVE TAYLOR SWIFT!!”

Trump says ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT’ in all-caps Truth Social post ( Truth Social/Donald Trump )

Actors Billy Baldwin, Mia Farrow, Bradley Whitford and Mark Hamill also posted the same statement, with author Stephen King, a regular critic of Trump, expanding upon this by saying: “I love Taylor Swift. Her music makes me happy. End of story.”

Only Murders in the Building star Steve Martin also asked: “How can anyone hate Taylor Swift?”

Stephen King shares his support for Taylor Swift after Donald Trump declares that he “hates” her ( Stephen King/ X/ Twitter )

In her Instagram post, which has now been liked by more than 11 million people, Swift wrote: ““Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight.

“As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.”

Mentioning AI-generated images which were previously shared by Trump on his Truth Social platform falsely suggesting she was endorsing him for president, the singer spoke about the “dangers of spreading misinformation”.

She wrote: “Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site.

“It really conjured up my fears around AI and the dangers of spreading misinformation.

“It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth”.

Swift endorsed ‘gifted leader’ Kamala Harris for president ( Getty Images )

She added: “I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make.”

In an apparent jab at Trump’s running mate JD Vance, the singer signed off her post as: “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady.”

Swift also used her acceptance speech for Video of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards to urge viewers to register to vote.