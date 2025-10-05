Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Swift has revealed that her label had no idea she was working on a new album until it was completed.

The US pop star, 35, released her 12th studio record The Life of a Showgirl on 3 October.

Appearing on BBC Radio 2 with Scott Mills, she spoke about how she wanted to keep the new music as under wraps as possible until she was ready to share it.

"The label didn't know at all until the record was done, and we had made, and we'd shot all of the art, we'd done everything,” she said.

"We do keep that close to the vest because I think it's fun to surprise them, honestly, it's really fun.”

She added: "We do a lot of things in-house, my team, so I think it's easier for them when the label can really just focus on what they have to do in terms of distribution, we have an amazing team that do that."

open image in gallery Taylor Swift on ‘The Graham Norton Show’, Friday 3 October ( BBC )

The “Elizabeth Taylor” singer said she was able to keep things a secret thanks to her friends, who “do not snitch”, as she disclosed that they heard The Life of a Showgirl a year ago.

She joked that she would make a good spy as she had become highly adept at entering and exiting buildings unseen, having famously used a cleaner’s trolley to get onto the stage at her concerts.

"Just put me in a garbage can and roll me. I don't care honestly no... I can fit in like a purse,” she said.

The full interview will be aired on Radio 2’s Breakfast Show on Monday 6 October.

Swift’s album features 12 songs, including the single “The Fate of Ophelia”, “Opalite” and “Eldest Daughter”, which fans have interpreted to be about her relationship with fiance Travis Kelce.

open image in gallery Cover art for Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

She confirmed during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday that the track, “Opalite,” is dedicated to Kelce, whose birthstone is an opal.

“My dad is very excited about ‘Opalite’, and it is Travis’s favourite,” she told her host. “Growing opals in a lab is an interesting metaphor for making your own happiness; to rise above the trials and tribulations and be happy you did things on your terms.”

“The Life of a Showgirl might be one of her most uneven records, but she’s as compelling as she’s ever been – the showgirl, the ringmaster and the circus all in one,” The Independent’s four-star review said.

The pop star will follow her UK media appearances with a visit to Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show on 6 October and Late Night with Seth Meyers on 8 October.

Additional reporting by Press Association.