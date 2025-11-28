Taylor Swift and Denise Welch among eclectic names contending for Christmas No 1

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The annual battle for the coveted Christmas number one spot is heating up, with an eclectic mix of music heavyweights and festive newcomers vying for the top position.

US pop sensation Taylor Swift, Loose Women star Denise Welch, and Wicked leads Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are among the prominent names set to clash in this year's highly anticipated chart race.

Swift, 35, who unveiled her 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl, in October, is a strong contender with her chart-topping hit 'The Fate Of Ophelia'.

The Official Charts Company also notes that her tracks 'Opalite' and 'Elizabeth Taylor', yet to reach the summit, could emerge as dark horses.

With five previous UK number one singles to her name, Swift's bid for the festive crown is formidable. Her potential chart rival, Denise Welch, is the mother of Matty Healy, the frontman of The 1975, with whom Swift was rumoured to have had a romantic relationship.

While never confirmed, speculation suggests some songs on Swift’s 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department, may allude to the indie singer.

open image in gallery Taylor Swift and the 1975’s Matty Healy ( Getty )

Welch, 67, is entering the fray with her new Christmas single, 'Slayyy Bells', boldly described as "the hyperpop Christmas banger of 2025". The track features memorable lyrics such as "we’re serving looks, not turkey" and "it’s time to put the slay in sleighbells", promising a unique festive offering.

Meanwhile, theatre luminary Cynthia Erivo, 38, and pop superstar Ariana Grande, 32, could also be in contention with 'For Good', a track from their upcoming film, a sequel to 2024’s 'Wicked'. The song is featured on Wicked: For Good – The Soundtrack, which also includes 'No Good Deed' and 'No Place Like Home'.

Beyond these headline acts, a diverse array of artists and tracks are hoping to capture the nation's festive spirit.

McFly singer Tom Fletcher has penned a song for Paddington The Musical, a new version of 'One Of Us', which is already a bookmaker's favourite. Its accompanying music video features Michael Bond’s beloved bear alongside the singer at Paddington Station. This follows a tradition of children's characters reaching the Christmas top spot, such as Mr Blobby in 1993 and Bob the Builder in 2000 with 'Can We Fix It?'.

December is also set to see new releases from Raye, with 'Where Is My Husband!', and Labrinth, whose 'Where Love Lives' serves as this year’s soundtrack for the John Lewis Christmas advert.

Other notable contenders include Kylie Minogue’s new pop single 'Xmas', Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s '(Christmas) Time', Pixie Lott’s 'First Christmas', Olivia Dean’s 'The Christmas Song', The Divine Comedy’s 'All The Pretty Lights', and Picture This’s 'It’s Christmas Time'.

open image in gallery Wham’s ‘Last Christmas’ has claimed the Christmas No 1 slot for the last two years ( Official Charts/PA )

Charity singles, historically strong contenders, are also in the running, including 'Lullaby' by Together For Palestine and the Home Care’s Got Talent rendition of Robbie Williams’ 'Angels'.

Last year’s victor, Wham!’s 'Last Christmas', which finally claimed the top spot after its 1984 release, could make a return, alongside other festive classics like Mariah Carey’s 'All I Want For Christmas Is You', The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl’s 'Fairytale Of New York', and Shakin’ Stevens’ 'Merry Christmas Everyone'.

Martin Talbot, chief executive at Official Charts Company, commented on the impending competition: "It’s that time of year again – Christmas is coming and the release schedules are fattening up with every day. So it’s time to watch the contenders gather on the starting line for one of the year’s biggest chart races. This year, there is a wide variety of contenders – including children’s favourites, charity fundraisers, daytime TV icons and Aussie pop queens, among many more. Within three weeks, we’ll know the winner. Until then… On your marks, get set, go!"

The official Christmas number one race for 2025 commences on Friday, December 12, with sales and streams being tallied until 11:59 pm on Thursday, December 18. The highly anticipated 2025 Christmas number one single will be unveiled live on BBC Radio 1’s The Official Chart at 4pm on Friday, December 19.