Taylor Swift’s latest studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, has just enjoyed a second week on top of the Billboard charts, after smashing all-time sales records on its debut.

In the United States alone, it sold more than four million album-equivalent units in its first week, a metric that combines physical sales, downloads and streams into one figure.

Swift once again topping charts with her latest album probably comes as little surprise. What has turned heads is the way she did it. In just one week, she released 34 versions of the same album.

This was more than clever marketing. It was economics in action. Swift’s release is a masterclass in pop economics, showing how artists turn attention, scarcity and emotion into revenue – on a record-breaking scale.

Taylor’s version(ing)

The Life of a Showgirl was released in dozens of formats, with physical and digital editions tailored to different levels of commitment.

The Life of a Showgirl was a lesson in the monetisation of fan devotion, experts say ( AFP via Getty Images )

In total, over the first week, there were 27 physical editions (18 CDs, eight vinyl LPs and one cassette) and seven digital download variants.

A range of covers, coloured vinyl, bonus tracks and signed inserts turned one album into a collectable series rather than a single product. Other artists – such as the Rolling Stones – have used this strategy before, but rarely at this scale or with such an intense response from fans.

Economists call this versioning: offering multiple versions of the same product so customers reveal how much they are willing to pay.

For many casual listeners, one version is enough. But for devoted Swifties, collecting extra editions can feel irresistible.

About the author Paul Crosby is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Economics at Macquarie University. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

By tempting these superfans to buy special editions, often at a premium price, Swift captures consumer surplus – the gap between what a fan is willing to pay and what they actually pay.

Instead of leaving that money on the table, the strategy turns passion into profit. The cost of creating extra covers or vinyl colours is small, but the willingness of fans to pay more for them is high. That is exactly where versioning pays off.

The psychology of spending like a Swiftie

Swift’s strategy is not just about pricing. It relies on how people actually make decisions, with emotion, status concerns and social pressure, rather than as perfectly rational consumers in economic theory.

One of the strongest ideas in behavioural economics is loss aversion. People feel the pain of losing something more than the pleasure of gaining it. Swift’s release uses this to full effect.

Limited editions, surprise drops and retailer-exclusive covers frame the decision not as “should I buy this?” but as “do I want to miss out?”.

For many fans, the thought of missing out on having a particular version forever feels worse than the cost of paying for it now.

Scarcity strengthens the pull. When items are available only briefly or in fixed quantities, they become positional goods, valued not only for what they are, but because others might not be able to get them.

Research shows that when something is scarce and uncertain, people act faster and spend more.

When one vinyl beats thousands of streams

These emotional decisions translate into commercial results. In major music markets, every physical purchase counts towards the charts, no matter the format. If one fan buys four editions, that counts as four sales. When thousands do the same, first-week numbers soar.

This strategy makes even more sense in the streaming era, where listening contributes far less to chart rankings than physical sales. On the US Billboard 200 chart, it takes about 1,250 paid streams or 3,750 ad-supported streams to equal one album sale.

Physical sales are once again a major source of revenue for the music industry. In the United States in 2024, physical formats generated around US$2 billion (about A$3 billion), up 5% from the previous year.

Vinyl sales rose for the 18th straight year and made up almost three-quarters of all physical music revenue.

Where the strategy meets its limits

Versioning works, but it has limits. Even the most devoted fans reach a point where excitement fades and cost starts to matter.

Economists call this diminishing marginal utility. The first version of an album brings a lot of satisfaction. The fifth or sixth brings less. Eventually, another version does not add enough enjoyment to justify the price. Fans begin to feel they have had enough.

Some fans are already asking how many versions are too many. That reaction matters. Trust and goodwill function like capital. They take time to build, but they can also be spent. If fans begin to feel taken for granted, loyalty becomes harder to maintain and even harder to win back.

The Life of a Showgirl was a lesson in the monetisation of fan devotion. But every show has a final act. If fans start to feel like customers rather than part of the performance, the applause can fade quickly.