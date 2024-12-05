Sum 41 cancel Australian tour as they share Deryck Whibley health update

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sum 41 have cancelled their entire Australian tour as frontman Deryck Whibley continues to battle pneumonia.

The Canadian singer, 44, has been deemed too unwell to perform by Australian doctors, leading the band to make an announcement about the tour on Wednesday 5 December.

“It is with deep sadness and regret that we announce our 2024 Australian tour is unable to proceed,” the statement – which seems to have been removed from Facebook – said on Wednesday 4 December.

“We were beyond excited to deliver this tour from 4 December – 12 December, and connect with our Aussie fans once more.”

The statement continued: “Now that we’re here though, and under the guidance and direction of multiple Australian doctors, it’s clear that Deryck is too unwell to perform. We understand and appreciate your disappointment – we’re gutted too.

“The good news is Good Things Festival is still going ahead in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane this weekend with an incredible lineup of local and international acts. We can’t be there, but get along for us and have the best time.”

open image in gallery Deryck Whibley is in hospital with pneumonia ( Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

In a separate statement, festival organisers said: “Sum 41 are gutted they can’t perform, and we fully understand and appreciate fans’ disappointment.

“Deryck’s health and wellbeing is the focus and priority though, and we hope you will join us in sending him well wishes for his recovery.”

Sum 41 have been touring as part of their farewell run, while supporting their eighth and final album, Heaven :x: Hell, which was released in March this year.

The latest cancellation comes after their earlier decision to call off their 4 December show at Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley Music Hall, after Whibley was diagnosed with pneumonia. The band said their frontman was receiving “the best possible care”

Back in 2011, Sum 41 also had to cancel their planned appearance at Soundwave Festival after Whibley was admitted to hospital with pneumonia. He was also treated in hospital for the illness last year.

They are booked to play their final ever show at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto in January 2025. Then, on 30 March, they will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame during the 54th Annual Juno Awards.

The Independent has contacted Sum 41’s representatives for comment.

Whibley recently released his memoir, Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven and Hell. The book, which charts his rise to fame with Sum 41 along with his personal struggles, became a No 1 bestseller on Amazon.