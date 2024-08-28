Support truly

Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley has shrugged off rumours that he is involved in the forthcoming announcement from alt-rock band Linkin Park.

Linkin Park, formerly fronted by the late Chester Bennington, have been teasing major news to land on Wednesday 28 August, with a countdown posted on their website.

Meanwhile, the Danny Wimmer festival Welcome to Rockville has shared the same post, suggesting that a Linkin Park reunion could take place during festival season in 2025.

Paired with Whibley’s Instagram post instructing fans to “tune in Wednesday morning” and the fact that Sum 41’s March 2024 album, Heaven :x: Hell, was their last, the Linkin Park teaser led fans to believe that the two bands could be crossing over.

Whibley has now shared a post from his social media accounts to clear the air.

“I feel the need to dispel some current rumours,” he wrote. “It’s been brought to my attention that many people think I could be joining a reuniting band. But I just want to say, despite popular belief, I am not joining Oasis... or Linkin Park. Or any other band for that matter.

“I have my own ‘tour and book’ announcement that I will now move to the end of the week, ahead of our US tour. I do look forward to seeing whatever both these amazing bands do in the future.”

Linkin Park have been on hiatus since Bennington’s death in 2017. However, ongoing rumours claim that a reunion is in the works featuring original members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson and Dave Farrell.

Earlier reports suggested that a female vocalist would take on the role of lead singer, with Evanescence star Amy Lee quickly shutting down speculation that she could step in.

“That is an incredible compliment, have not heard that,” she said in an interview with Canada’s iHeart Radio.

“No, I have not been contacted by [Linkin Park] or anything like that. But [I’m a] huge fan [and] feel like our worlds, our fanbases are a lot of the same people.”

In (so far) the biggest reunion news of the week, Oasis’s Noel and Liam Gallagher confirmed that they were getting the British rock band back together for a major stadium tour in 2025.

The long-awaited announcement crashed the official Oasis website on Tuesday (27 August), as fans scrambled to check the dates for the band’s shows in London, Manchester, Dublin and Edinburgh next year.