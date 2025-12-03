Spotify Wrapped 2025: When does it go live and how to find it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s already that time of year for Spotify to release its special “Wrapped” feature, which provides users with personalised analytics of their music listening habits from the past year.

Spotify has issued a statement telling users to make sure their app is updated to ensure they are getting the full Wrapped experience when the 2025 version becomes available.

Once released, users will be able to access Wrapped through the app’s home screen on iOS and Android, and also through the desktop version.

The music streaming service first released Spotify Wrapped in 2016. The statistics provide music fans with their top listened-to artists, albums, songs, podcasts and more to share with their friends.

Spotify is expected to release Wrapped 2025 in the coming days. Many users will be hoping it marks an improvement on last year’s, following complaints that the service relied heavily on AI-generated content instead of offering interesting insights.

The Independent has contacted Spotify for comment.

How to access your personalised Spotify wrapped

For those interested in participating in the viral hype, you must be a Spotify subscriber. The feature will likely pop up automatically when you open the app. However, if it doesn’t, you can go to Spotify’s website or check out the “home” section of the app and Spotify Wrapped should be there.

There has previously been some confusion about whether music listened to beyond October is included in Wrapped’s data. In October 2023, Spotify confirmed on X that music listened to beyond 31 October does indeed count.

A look at some of the designs for this year’s Spotify Wrapped, the music streamer’s annual statistical round-up ( Spotify )

Women dominated music trends on Spotify in 2024, with Taylor Swift crowned the biggest artist of the year. All five of the biggest-streamed albums were by women, including Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Karol G and Ariana Grande.

When it came to podcasts, the controversial Joe Rogan Experience took the number spot on the global chart for the fifth consecutive year. Rogan’s podcast was followed by Call Her Daddy at number two, Huberman Lab at number three, This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von at number four, and The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett at number five.

Last year, Spotify also begun collating data for the biggest authors and audiobooks on the platform, along with its most-streamed podcasts: A Court of Thorns and Roses fantasy author Sara J Maas topped the list, followed by Lord of the Rings author JRR Tolkien and horror master Stephen King.