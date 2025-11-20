Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man and a woman have come forward to accuse Smokey Robinson of sexual assault, making it six former employees who have now brought allegations against the Motown legend.

After four former employees filed a joint $50 million lawsuit against 85-year-old Robinson in May, two more accusers joined the lawsuit anonymously this week with fresh claims against the singer, who has denied all allegations against him.

According to court documents, a man identified as John Doe alleges Robinson sexually abused him while he worked as his car detailing valet. The man claims the singer repeatedly fondled himself in front of him and once tried to force him to touch his erect penis. The latest woman to come out against Robinson, identified as Jane Doe 5 in the lawsuit, is a former housekeeper whose story echoes the four accusers who stepped forward earlier this year. She alleges that while she was working in Robinson’s home, he tried on multiple occasions to make her touch him while he was showering.

In the new motion, John Doe and Jane Doe 5 are seeking court permission to join the original lawsuit as co-plaintiffs against Robinson. The amended complaint will be discussed in a court hearing on January 6. A trial in the case is scheduled for October 11, 2027.

In a statement shared with The Independent, Robinson’s lawyer Christopher Frost said the new accusers are “part of the same group of people who have conspired together against the Robinsons and are layering out their claims for maximum adverse publicity.”

open image in gallery Smokey Robinson has been accused of sexual assault by six of his former employees ( Getty )

open image in gallery Smokey Robinson and his wife Frances were named as co-defendants in a $50 million lawsuit filed in May ( Reuters )

Frost slammed the lawsuit as an “organized, avaricious campaign to extract money from an 85-year-old legend.”

After the lawsuit was filed in May, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department opened a criminal investigation into Robinson over the housekeepers’ accusations of rape and sexual assault, which they allege occurred between 2007 and as recently as 2024. The accusations also listed Robinson’s wife, Frances Robinson, as a co-defendant, alleging that she enabled the abuse and created a toxic work environment.

Robinson and his wife wasted no time in filing a defamation lawsuit against his accusers and their lawyers weeks after they came forward. The $500 million counterclaim accused the women of defamation and elder abuse, claiming the couple had always been generous to their employees.

Despite the allegations, Robinson has continued to perform since the lawsuit was filed. The singer is known for his work with his group, The Miracles, and for writing hits for other artists, including “My Girl” for the Temptations.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)