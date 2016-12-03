Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Smokey Robinson is slamming “false allegations” made by four housekeepers in a $50 million lawsuit accusing the Motown legend of rape and sexual assault, which his wife, Frances Robinson, allegedly knew about but failed to intervene.

In a statement to The Independent on Wednesday on behalf of Smokey Robinson, 85, attorney Christopher Frost wrote, ”We are responding on behalf of our clients Smokey and Frances Robinson. We will have more to say in the coming days as we make our legal response, and in time Mr. Robinson will respond in his own words.”

“As this case progresses, the evidence (the crucial element that guides us) will show that this is simply an ugly method of trying to extract money from an 85-year-old American icon — $50 million, to be exact. Through this process, we have seen the bizarre theatrics of yesterday’s news conference, as the plaintiffs’ attorneys outlined vile, false allegations against Mr. and Mrs. Robinson, trying to enlist the public as an unwitting participant in the media circus they are trying to create. We ask anyone following this case to reserve judgment as the evidence comes to light and all the actual facts of the case unfold.”

The statement continued: “We will be addressing the numerous aspects of the complaint that defy credulity as well as issues relating to purported timelines, inconsistencies, and relationships between the plaintiffs and others.”

“We will be asking the Court to dismiss the lawsuit. We will also be asking the Court to address that in their statements to the press about Mr. Robinson, the plaintiff’s attorneys have reached beyond the bounds of liberties that even lawyers are typically allowed in this context.”

open image in gallery Smokey Robinson, 85, denies four housekeepers’ allegations of rape and sexual assault between 2007 and 2024 ( Getty Images )

“We will have more to say on this matter, as we fiercely defend our clients against these false allegations and work to protect their good names,” the statement concluded.

In the civil lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, the alleged victims, identified as Jane Does 1-4, alleged instances of sexual assault, rape, and labor violations spanning from 2007 to 2024.

They claim Robinson repeatedly assaulted them in various areas of his Southern California home in the absence of surveillance cameras, refused to wear a condom, and reveled in humiliating them.

open image in gallery Smokey Robinson's wife, Frances Robinson, is also named as a defendant in the housekeepers’ lawsuit ( Getty Images )

The employees also allege Robinson failed to pay the housekeepers their full wages and denied them required rest periods and meal breaks.

Frances Robinson is also named as a defendant for allegedly enabling the misconduct and fostering an abusive work environment.

The women are seeking at least $50 million in damages and have requested a jury trial.