Criminal investigation opened in rape and sexual assault allegations against Smokey Robinson

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Thursday that it has opened a criminal investigation into rape and sexual assault allegations against Smokey Robinson.

The department said in a statement that its Special Victims Bureau is “actively investigating criminal allegations” against Robinson. The statement said the probe is in its early stages, and no other details would be provided.

Last week, four former housekeepers of Robinson filed a lawsuit alleging that the Motown music luminary repeatedly sexually assaulted and raped them while they worked for him.

The suit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court seeks at least $50 million in damages over the alleged assaults, which the women say took place between 2007 and 2024.

Robinson's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the criminal investigation, but previously called the allegations “vile” and “false ” and said the women's lawsuit was "simply an ugly method of trying to extract money from an 85-year-old American icon.”

John Harris and Herbert Hayden, the lawyers for the women, say they are pleased to learn that law enforcement is looking into the allegations.

“Our clients intend to fully cooperate with LASD’s ongoing investigation in the pursuit of seeking justice for themselves and others that may have been similarly assaulted by him," the lawyers said.