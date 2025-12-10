Sharon Osbourne reveals what she told Ozzy about remarrying after his death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sharon Osbourne has revealed that her late husband Ozzy Osbourne quizzed her about whether she would remarry after his death.

The Black Sabbath frontman died at the age of 76 in July, just weeks after performing a mammoth farewell show with the pioneering heavy metal band he formed in 1968.

In a forthcoming interview on Piers Morgan’s show Uncensored, a tearful Sharon, 73, recalled: “But he was having, you know, ‘when I go, do you think you’ll ever get married?”

She said she responded: “I’m like, ‘f*** off, piss off.’ Questions like that, you know.”

When Morgan asked her directly whether she could ever imagine marrying somebody else, Sharon said: “Oh, my God, no, never, ever, ever, no.”

open image in gallery Sharon Osbourne with her late husband Ozzy Osbourne at a Grammys event in 2020 ( Getty )

Elsewhere in the emotional interview, Sharon said that Ozzy’s final words to her were: “Kiss me. Hug me tight.”

In August, it was confirmed that Ozzy’s official cause of death was a heart attack and “acute myocardial infarction,” typically meaning the death of tissue resulting from a failure of blood supply to an organ.

Sharon, who also managed Ozzy for most of his career, recalled how he had woken up at around 4 a.m. on July 22 at their home in Buckinghamshire — just 20 minutes later, he was dead.

Sharon said she screamed after finding Ozzy slumped over in the gym at their house, apparently having decided to have an early morning workout despite his ill health at the time.

“He had a heart attack,” she told Morgan. “I ran downstairs, and there he was, and they were trying to resuscitate him, and I’m like, ‘Don’t – just leave him. Leave him. You can’t. He’s gone.”

She continued: “I knew instantly he’d gone. And they tried and tried, and then they took him by helicopter to the hospital and they tried, and it’s like, ‘He’s gone. Just leave him.’”

Before going downstairs to the gym, Ozzy had apparently been up and down all night in the bathroom, telling her at one point to “wake up,” before she told him his movements had already woken her.

It was then that he said to her, “Kiss me. Hug me tight.”

open image in gallery Sharon Osbourne opens up about Ozzy Osbourne's last moments and how 'grief has now become her friend' ( Piers Morgan Uncensored )

Sharon said that Ozzy had been told by his doctor that his final show would kill him.

“He didn’t want to die on stage, he didn’t,” she said. “But he did it his way.”

She described Ozzy’s homecoming funeral procession in Birmingham as “like a dream,” in which she felt she was “looking down at it all.”

“My kids could see and feel how much their father was loved… it was overwhelmingly warm, going back to your hometown where you’re really loved.”

Sharon and Ozzy share three children: daughters Aimee and Kelly, and son Jack.

“Grief has now become my friend,” Sharon said, describing the sense of loss she still feels today.

The full interview with Sharon on Piers Morgan Uncensored airs today on YouTube.