Sharon Osbourne confesses ‘biggest mistake’ with husband Ozzy

Sharon Osbourne has confessed that the “biggest mistake” she made with her husband, Black Sabbath star Ozzy Osbourne, was turning down a major film audition on his behalf.

The manager and TV personality appeared on the latest episode of Billy Corgan’s podcast, The Magnificent Others with Billy Corgan, where she discussed her marriage to the heavy metal legend as well as her own life and career.

“Do you want to know the biggest mistake I ever made with Ozzy?” she asked.

“You’re going to admit to a mistake?” Corgan joked.

“I have several, Billy, we could be here all night!” Sharon responded, before revealing: “[Ozzy] got offered to go and read for Pirates of the Caribbean – and I’ve never said this to anyone.

“I said no. Now wouldn’t he have been perfect?”

Sharon didn’t specify which role her husband was asked to read for. However, the blockbuster film franchise did end up casting a rock star in the third and fourth films: Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards played Captain Edward Teague, the father of Johnny Depp’s character, Captain Jack Sparrow.

Meanwhile, Depp asked his friend Paul McCartney to appear in the fifth film, 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales, as Captain Jack Sparrow’s uncle (also called Jack).

Ozzy is currently preparing for a huge farewell show this summer, as he makes his final bow with Black Sabbath and a supporting lineup of some of the world’s biggest rock and metal acts.

The concert is being held at Villa Park on 5 July in the rocker’s hometown, with the original Black Sabbath lineup – Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward – playing together for the first time in 20 years.

The all-day event will also include performances from legendary metal acts including Metallica, Slayer, Guns N’ Roses, Gojira, Alice in Chains and and Lamb of God, as well as a “supergroup” performance comprising members of Limp Bizkit, Van Halen, The Smashing Pumpkins and Faith No More.

Ozzy Osbourne performing in 2022 ( Getty Images )

Tickets went on sale last week, with some fans “gobsmacked” as it emerged that pre-sale ticket prices ranged between £197.50 to as much as £834.

All profits from the event will be shared equally between three different charities: Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice.

Announcing his farewell show earlier this month, Osbourne said he felt “blessed” to be able to say farewell with the help of “people whom I love”.

“It’s my time to go Back to the Beginning….time for me to give back to the place where I was born,” he said.

“Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham Forever.”