The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and comedian Bill Burr have met for the first time, months after the musician claimed the pair may be half-brothers.

The 57-year-old singer-songwriter revealed last November that his suspicions were raised by his own step-mother.

During an appearance on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, Corgan said she had once told him she suspected Burr “might be one of your father’s illegitimate children.”

Mandel decided to surprise Burr by inviting Corgan to meet him during a podcast recording yesterday (January 21), but the “family reunion” got off to an awkward start as Burr shook hands with Corgan before turning to Mandel and saying: “You’re an a**hole”

After Corgan said Mandel had told him the 56-year-old comedian would be “totally cool” with their meeting, Mandel admitted he hadn’t told Burr and thought it would be a “good surprise.”

Burr then asked if the segment could be edited out, before saying “F*** it” and agreeing to go along with it. He then turned to Corgan and asked: “Did you ever think the fact that I never told that story, that maybe you shouldn’t?”

After Mandel recapped the speculation that the two may share a father, Burr said: “He was a piece of s***. He had two kids this close together and he gave them the same f***ing name?”

Referring to Corgan, Burr added: “It’s not that I don’t like him, it reminds me of all of that s***.”

Corgan attempted to lighten the mood by saying: “The fact that he said he can’t sing, I think, disproves that we’re related, ’cause I’m not funny, so… it goes both ways.”

Burr responded: “Listen, you’ve done well for yourself. I’m happy for you. I just would prefer if you didn’t go around telling these f***ing stories. Why did you feel the need to do that?”

Corgan explained that he had told Mandel the story privately off air, and the America’s Got Talent judge encouraged him to repeat it on air.

“He always does that,” said Burr. “He’s bringing us here, not because he’s trying to heal the bulls*** that we went through growing up, he’s here just for the f***ing ratings.”

Burr then told Mandel that he “still loves” him, “even though you did this.”

“What was supposed to happen?” asked Burr. “Are we gonna go play catch? We’re both in our fifties.”

The comedian did concede that Mandel had helped unite them in one way: “I think we’re kind of on the same page in thinking you’re kind of a d*** right now.”