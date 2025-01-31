Rolling Stones fans can't get what they want as rockers ‘rule out’ 2025 tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rolling Stones fans won’t be getting any satisfaction, it seems, as the band have apparently decided against a return to touring this year after running into issues with venue and travel options.

The rock veterans were rumoured to be planning a multiple-date run in Europe later this year, following the huge success of their 2024 tour in support of Hackney Diamonds, their first album in almost two decades.

Sixty years since they first formed, the Stones remain one of the world’s most popular live acts, with their latest North America tour grossing almost a quarter of a billion dollars and selling 880,000 tickets.

According to The Times, however, fans are getting no satisfaction (this year at least), as the band have opted to delay any proposed European tour for 2025. They are reportedly still hoping to perform in the UK and elsewhere in 2026.

The Stones’ last UK shows took place in 2022, the year after the death of their longtime drummer, Charlie Watts, aged 80.

“Various options from rival tour promoters – encompassing visits to Paris, Barcelona, Rome and four gigs at Tottenham Hotspur’s London stadium – were explored by the band but ultimately rejected,” The Times reports.

The Independent understands that, despite media reports earlier this month, no shows had been confirmed by the band and any announcements for live shows will take place at a later date.

open image in gallery The Rolling Stones last played in the UK in 2022 ( 2024 Invision )

The Stones will likely be glad to wait until an ongoing row over inflated ticket prices for tours such as the long-awaited Oasis reunion has died down.

So-called “dynamic pricing” models used by websites such as Ticketmaster are currently the subject of parliamentary and regulatory inquiries after fans were hit with massively inflated prices when attempting to buy tickets to Oasis’s stadium shows.

Earlier this week, business and trade committee chair Liam Byrne revealed that Ticketmaster was refusing to appear before MPs who are investigating the use of dynamic ticket pricing.

Ticketmaster’s UK managing director, Andrew Parsons, told him it was due to the company already being under investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority, which is looking into whether consumer protection law was breached during the Oasis sale.

Fans are still hoping that Ronnie Wood might turn up at Worthy Farm for a surprise appearance with longtime friend Rod Stewart, when the “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy” star takes on the Legends Slot on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival this summer.

The Stones guitarist often features on Stewart’s Instagram feed, most recently when the fellow rock star celebrated his 80th birthday with a lavish night out in Mayfair.

Wood’s wife, Sally, also shared photos to Instagram and revealed that Lancaster had managed to keep the dinner a complete surprise.

open image in gallery Ronnie Wood with Rod Stewart during the ‘Maggie May’ singer’s 80th birthday celebrations ( Instagram/Ronnie Wood )

“Last night with @sirrodstewart @penny.lancaster @ronniewood celebrating Sir Rod’s 80th birthday ~ the most beautiful night,” she wrote. “Thank you @penny.lancaster for being the best surprise party organiser ever, we love you both.”

This week, Wood paid tribute to fellow artist and Stones associate Marianne Faithfull, whose death was announced on Thursday (30 January).

“Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family. She will be dearly missed,” her spokesperson said.

“Farewell dear Marianne,” Wood wrote on Instagram.

His bandmate, Mick Jagger, posted a series of vintage photographs to Instagram beginning with one of himself and Faithfull from 1967, when they were dating.

“I am so saddened to hear of the death of Marianne Faithfull,” he wrote. “She was so much part of my life for so long. She was a wonderful friend, a beautiful singer and a great actress. She will always be remembered.”

Meanwhile, Keith Richards posted a recent photograph of the pair together, with him clinking a wine glass against Faithfull’s tea cup. “My heartfelt condolences to Marianne’s family! Im so sad and will miss her!! Love, Keith,” he wrote.