Ticketmaster refuses invitation to give evidence to Parliament

Ticketmaster has rejected an invitation to appear at a parliamentary committee about dynamic pricing and consumer protection while it is being investigated over Oasis ticket sales.

The Business and Trade Committee invited the company to an evidence session next week as it looks into fairer pricing approaches for gigs.

The company declined, saying it would not be able to adequately answer questions while the competition watchdog’s investigation into whether dynamic pricing was used in the sale of Oasis tickets is ongoing.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is investigating Ticketmaster over Oasis ticket sales after fans reported being shocked by standard tickets for the band’s reunion tour more than doubling in price.

It is looking into whether so-called dynamic pricing may have been used and whether consumer protection law was breached.

Committee chairman Liam Byrne wrote to Ticketmaster a second time reiterating the invitation.

Andrew Parsons, the UK managing director, said the company would instead submit evidence ahead of the hearing and respond to a consultation due in April.

The CMA, which regulates market competition and consumer protection, is expected to speak later in the session.

We invited Ticketmaster to explain the steps they're taking to deliver for the fans that drive their business and to inform our investigations into fairer pricing approaches for gigs and the wider economy Liam Byrne, Committee chairman

Mr Byrne said: “The Oasis ticket sale incident provoked a wider public conversation about the prices we pay for the goods and services we use.

“We invited Ticketmaster to explain the steps they’re taking to deliver for the fans that drive their business and to inform our investigations into fairer pricing approaches for gigs and the wider economy.

“We appreciate that Ticketmaster are co-operating with the CMA investigation and contributing to the wider consultation on these practices – but that does not offer the same opportunity to help ticket buyers understand them in a publicly accessible forum.

“We very much hope to see Ticketmaster take up that opportunity in Parliament next week.”