Rolling Stones ‘back in the studio working on new album’

The Rolling Stones are reportedly back in the studio and working on a new album, after rumours that they had scrapped plans for a summer 2025 tour.

The Independent understands that the storied rock band have been working in Metropolis Studios in west London, following the successful release of their last record, 2023’s Hackney Diamonds.

Their first album of original material in 18 years, Hackney Diamonds was produced by Grammy-winner Andrew Watt, whose other credits include works by Elton John, Pearl Jam, Ozzy Osbourne and Lady Gaga.

Hackney Diamonds shot to No 1 upon its release and received positive reviews from critics.

“Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood rip through gritty glam and blues rock riffs like guitarists half of half their ages, and rather than mutter reflective wisdom gleaned from a rock’n’roll life mid-winddown – a la Bruce Springsteen or Bob Dylan – Jagger bawls and yowls about blurry nights, media intrusion and relationship ructions like an eternal A-list twentysomething,” Mark Beaumont wrote in his review for The Independent.

The Sun reports that the new album is being recorded by original members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, with current drummer Steve Jordan.

Richards with Ronnie Wood and Mick Jagger at the launch of their 2023 album, 'Hackney Diamonds' ( Getty )

“Originally, the plan was for them to bring their huge US tour to the UK and Europe this summer, but promoters couldn’t get the dates to work,” a source claimed.

The Sun also reports that the Stones have teamed up with Watt again for the new songs.

The band are supposedly planning on announcing UK shows in the coming weeks, after earlier media reports suggested they had encountered issues over venue and travel options.

Sixty years since they first formed, the Stones remain one of the world’s most popular live acts, with their latest North America tour grossing almost a quarter of a billion dollars and selling 880,000 tickets.

However, they have not played in the UK since 2022, the year after the death of their longtime drummer, Charlie Watts.

Fans are hoping that Wood might turn up at Worthy Farm for a surprise appearance with longtime friend Rod Stewart, when the “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy” star takes on the Legends Slot on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival this summer.